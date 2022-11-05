Read full article on original website
Vox
3 Senate races that could still surprise us
Every cycle, there are the obvious Senate races that could decide the majority. In this year’s midterms, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada are the closely watched contests that fall into this category. Beyond these, however, there are a couple of states where unique dynamics have made the races more competitive — and interesting — than previously expected.
NPR
Supreme Court considers fate of landmark Indian adoption law
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that pits several prospective adoptive parents and the state of Texas against the Indian Child Welfare Act — a federal law aimed at preventing Native American children from being separated from their extended families and their tribes. This is...
NPR
Vermont votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In a statewide referendum on Tuesday, Vermonters passed Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, according to a call by The Associated Press. The amendment broadly protects "personal reproductive autonomy unless justified by a compelling State interest." The amendment adds another layer of protection in Vermont that...
NPR
What to expect in the 2022 midterm elections
In many parts of the country, Americans will soon finish up voting. About 46 million people cast early ballots. And today, lines to vote in some places were hours long. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here to tell us what to look out for this evening. Hey, Domenico.
Live Results: Democratic Ohio State Rep. Emilia Sykes defeats former Donald Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert for Ohio's 13th Congressional District
Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
In DeSantis' small Florida hometown, voters see 'scumbag' or 'hometown hero' as they head to the polls
Residents of the 36,000-person hometown of Dunedin, Florida, where DeSantis grew up, said the town isn't conservative.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York, will keep the Senate majority leader mantle if Democrats maintain control.
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow...
NPR
What voters want from the candidates they're voting for
On Election Day, NPR heads to the polls across the country to find out what voters' expectations are for the next two years and what they want from the candidates they're voting for. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. On this midterm Election Day, many questions remain, including what might the next two...
NPR
What to watch as voting becomes vote counting
As voters continue to cast their ballots on this Election Day, let me bring in NPR's Miles Parks to talk about how the voting process has gone and what to watch for when vote counts start coming in. Hey, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey there. NADWORNY: So let's start with...
NPR
Why mail voting laws may slow the count in some key swing states
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. In states where voting by mail is on the rise, there's a wonky reason why officials may be slower to report midterm results on election night. Before mail-in ballots can be counted, they have to go through a process sometimes...
NPR
Democrats tried to secure more gubernatorial wins. How did they do?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Noam Lee, executive director for the Democratic Governors Association, about the party's results in gubernatorial races.
NPR
Overall, voting in the U.S. today was ... uneventful
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. In an election that had experts worried about vigilante poll monitors and the potential for danger for election workers, voting on Election Day seems to have gone off without any major incidents. That is — no incidents that rise above...
NPR
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
NPR
Live: Control of the Senate is unclear, but Republicans did not get the wave they hoped for
It's too early to declare the balance of power in the U.S. House, where Republicans seek to continue the historical trend of shifting control away from a first-term president’s party in midterm elections. The trends: The House still looks like it's headed for GOP hands, but not by a...
Race for U.S. Congress is tight, no Republican 'red wave'
PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats did better than expected, leaving control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda unclear on Wednesday morning.
NPR
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system
Plans to overhaul the immigration system have stalled yet again. So farmers and other groups are looking to the lame duck session and hoping that more modest proposals can find bipartisan support. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people...
NPR
Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol
The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes now includes his own version of events. Rhodes testified in his own defense yesterday. He denied planning the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which is exactly what he's accused of doing, plotting to block Joe Biden from taking office as president. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas was in the courtroom. Ryan, good morning.
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Senate seat that's key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It was too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that could...
