Illinois State

Vox

3 Senate races that could still surprise us

Every cycle, there are the obvious Senate races that could decide the majority. In this year’s midterms, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada are the closely watched contests that fall into this category. Beyond these, however, there are a couple of states where unique dynamics have made the races more competitive — and interesting — than previously expected.
IOWA STATE
NPR

Supreme Court considers fate of landmark Indian adoption law

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that pits several prospective adoptive parents and the state of Texas against the Indian Child Welfare Act — a federal law aimed at preventing Native American children from being separated from their extended families and their tribes. This is...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Vermont votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution

BURLINGTON, Vt. — In a statewide referendum on Tuesday, Vermonters passed Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, according to a call by The Associated Press. The amendment broadly protects "personal reproductive autonomy unless justified by a compelling State interest." The amendment adds another layer of protection in Vermont that...
VERMONT STATE
NPR

What to expect in the 2022 midterm elections

In many parts of the country, Americans will soon finish up voting. About 46 million people cast early ballots. And today, lines to vote in some places were hours long. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here to tell us what to look out for this evening. Hey, Domenico.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

What voters want from the candidates they're voting for

On Election Day, NPR heads to the polls across the country to find out what voters' expectations are for the next two years and what they want from the candidates they're voting for. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. On this midterm Election Day, many questions remain, including what might the next two...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

What to watch as voting becomes vote counting

As voters continue to cast their ballots on this Election Day, let me bring in NPR's Miles Parks to talk about how the voting process has gone and what to watch for when vote counts start coming in. Hey, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey there. NADWORNY: So let's start with...
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Overall, voting in the U.S. today was ... uneventful

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. In an election that had experts worried about vigilante poll monitors and the potential for danger for election workers, voting on Election Day seems to have gone off without any major incidents. That is — no incidents that rise above...
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system

Plans to overhaul the immigration system have stalled yet again. So farmers and other groups are looking to the lame duck session and hoping that more modest proposals can find bipartisan support. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol

The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes now includes his own version of events. Rhodes testified in his own defense yesterday. He denied planning the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which is exactly what he's accused of doing, plotting to block Joe Biden from taking office as president. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas was in the courtroom. Ryan, good morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Senate seat that's key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It was too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that could...
GEORGIA STATE

