As the future of Twitter becomes uncertain, many users are going Somewhere Good
Somewhere Good is a new social media app, rebelling against norms with a focus on fostering community and cultivating connection.
The celebrities who've left Twitter so far as Stephen Fry bids the platform 'goodbye'
Elon Musk’s new Twitter bio names him as the platform’s “Complaint Hotline Operator”. And, poor guy, the phone must be ringing off the hook.The world’s richest person has faced a torrent of criticism, and worse, since taking over the social media site on 27 October, and now his leadership is sending big names fleeing the blue bird-masted ship.On Tuesday, Stephen Fry became the latest celebrity to make a grand exit by posting a picture of Scrabble letters spelling out “Goodbye” to his 12.5 million followers.He moved on quickly to rival network Mastodon, which has seen a surge in new users...
Facebook parent company, Meta, laying off more than 11,000 employees
The parent company of Facebook is slashing about 13% of its workforce. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a letter to employees, announced the layoffs of about 11,000 people, citing sinking revenue and other issues in the tech industry, The Associated Press reported. Zuckerberg said that the company will be “leaner...
