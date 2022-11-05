Read full article on original website
One of the most watched Senate races in the country was in Ohio
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Sean Trende, political reporter with Real Clear Politics about election results in the swig state of Ohio.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills wins second term, defeating former GOP Gov. Paul LePage
AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills secured a second term by defeating former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, according to a race call by the Associated Press. LePage was her longtime antagonist who had vowed to challenge her before he left office in 2019. Mills repeatedly clashed with LePage while he was governor and she was state attorney general.
Midterm Election Results, Georgia Senate Race, Election Integrity
Republicans picked up seats in Congress, but it wasn't as big a win as expected. Pivotal Senate race in Georgia too close to call. Voting issues were few and far between.
Vermont votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In a statewide referendum on Tuesday, Vermonters passed Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, according to a call by The Associated Press. The amendment broadly protects "personal reproductive autonomy unless justified by a compelling State interest." The amendment adds another layer of protection in Vermont that...
Democrat Gavin Newsom sails to reelection as California governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gavin Newsom will get another term as governor of California after winning reelection Tuesday night, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Newsom led Republican challenger Brian Dahle, a state senator from rural Northern California. The incumbent governor was in a comfortable position after...
Wisconsin's midterm results could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
Wisconsin is pivotal in determining the majority in the U.S. Senate, just like it's been in recent elections. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to eastern Wisconsin and talked to a couple of rural voters about what's driving their choices. H J MAI, BYLINE: It's a Sunday afternoon in Sheboygan, Wis. Producer...
Here are the key election results from Indiana
Here are the key election results from Indiana

View live election results for key contests in Indiana.
Michigan lawmakers are considering changing the state's official bird
Michigan's state bird is the American robin, but one lawmaker says it's time for a change. There is bipartisan support for the Kirtland's Warbler to represent the state. A far less divisive battle might soon be underway over the state bird. Lawmakers may choose that the robin has got to go. Interlochen Public Radio's Patrick Shea says, in this case, there is bipartisan support.
