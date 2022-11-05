ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Ahead of Election Day, local candidates launch final campaign push

Tuesday is the last day to vote in a slate of state and national elections in Alaska. Already, the Alaska Division of Elections has received over 60,000 ballots from voters statewide. In the final days before Nov. 8, central Kenai Peninsula candidates for State House and Senate have been working...
Delaware Lottery says a woman claimed 2 6-figure prizes on the same day

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. I was sent to pick up a Powerball ticket the other day. Other customers came in the gas station wanting the same thing. None of us won, of course. The jackpot is now $1.9 billion, which means none of us are as fortunate as a Delaware woman. She won a lottery prize for $100,000, so she bought more tickets and won a second time for 300,000. Just a few more tickets, and she could buy Twitter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
