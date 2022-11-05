Read full article on original website
Related
2022 election live updates: John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz, dealing huge blow to the GOP's Senate hopes
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
CBS News projects Hochul winner, Zeldin not conceding
NEW YORK — CBS News and the Associated Press project Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime."Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I'm not here to make history, I'm here to make a difference," Hochul told supporters Tuesday...
Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble
The extremist lawmaker tweeted “the red wave has begun!" and then fell silent.
Trump Ridiculously Washes His Hands Of Losing Senate Candidate He Endorsed
The former president leaned on a Trump-ian theme to distance himself from a critical loss.
Comments / 0