NEW YORK — CBS News and the Associated Press project Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime."Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I'm not here to make history, I'm here to make a difference," Hochul told supporters Tuesday...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO