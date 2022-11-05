ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

Republicans score big victories across South Florida and the state

Republicans have shown their strength in Florida, winning several key statewide races. Gov. Ron DeSantis wins a second term as Florida's governor, defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The victory gives him a national platform as he eyes a potential run for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

A legislative supermajority is possible for Republicans in Florida

Republicans already control the Florida Legislature. But the outcome of just a few races in Tuesday’s election could make that control even greater. If Republicans gain just four more seats in the House and four more seats in the Senate, the party will control two-thirds of the votes in both chambers of the state legislature. That would give them a supermajority.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued along Florida's east coast ahead of Nicole's midweek arrival

The issuance of hurricane and tropical storm watches Monday is a sign of what's ahead along the east coast of Florida as Nicole moves in by midweek. Hurricane Watches have been issued from the Volusia-Brevard County line to just north of Miami at Hallandale Beach. Outside of this region, tropical storm watches will go into effect from the mouth of the St. Marys River along the Florida-Georgia border to the Biscayne Bay. The extent of the tropical storm watches include Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami. Aside from the wind alerts, storm surge watches are in effect from the Florida-Georgia border to north of Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Rain, wind, and coastal flooding possible as tropical system approaches Florida by midweek

A low pressure north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop early this week and it could lead to significant impacts along Florida's east coast by midweek. Surface observations late Sunday show a broad area of low pressure located approximately 150 miles north of Puerto Rico, producing a wide area of showers, thunderstorms, and rough seas. Ship measurements depict winds on the northern periphery of this low in excess of 35 miles per hour. The environmental conditions surrounding this area of low pressure will support continued development, with a tropical or subtropical depression possible. Regardless of tropical or subtropical designation, significant impacts to portions of the Peninsula are expected by midweek.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy