Republicans score big victories across South Florida and the state
Republicans have shown their strength in Florida, winning several key statewide races. Gov. Ron DeSantis wins a second term as Florida's governor, defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The victory gives him a national platform as he eyes a potential run for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio...
His story challenges the logic of Florida’s process for awarding the Black farmer pot license
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
As Florida debuts its 'Communist Victims Day', some ask: What about victims of right-wing despots?
Monday is the first “Victims of Communism Day” in Florida’s public schools, according to a new law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — but many Floridians, especially some Latinos, wonder why it doesn’t include victims of right-wing dictatorships that have been more numerous in Latin America's history.
Evacuation orders and school closures in South Florida as Nicole looks set to become a hurricane
A turn to the north on Tuesday took Miami-Dade and Broward counties out of the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Nicole. But not Palm Beach County: by Tuesday afternoon, hurricane warnings were issued for a large portion of Florida’s Atlantic Coast, from Boca Raton to north of Daytona Beach.
A legislative supermajority is possible for Republicans in Florida
Republicans already control the Florida Legislature. But the outcome of just a few races in Tuesday’s election could make that control even greater. If Republicans gain just four more seats in the House and four more seats in the Senate, the party will control two-thirds of the votes in both chambers of the state legislature. That would give them a supermajority.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms and could near hurricane strength on a path to Florida's east coast
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed overnight Monday and is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida on Thursday. As of early Monday morning, Nicole was located around 550 miles east of the Bahamas and moving to the north-northwest at around 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, with higher gusts.
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued along Florida's east coast ahead of Nicole's midweek arrival
The issuance of hurricane and tropical storm watches Monday is a sign of what's ahead along the east coast of Florida as Nicole moves in by midweek. Hurricane Watches have been issued from the Volusia-Brevard County line to just north of Miami at Hallandale Beach. Outside of this region, tropical storm watches will go into effect from the mouth of the St. Marys River along the Florida-Georgia border to the Biscayne Bay. The extent of the tropical storm watches include Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami. Aside from the wind alerts, storm surge watches are in effect from the Florida-Georgia border to north of Miami.
Students are resisting Black and LGBTQ erasure in the whitest county in California
High school students in one of California's whitest counties are working to elect a new school board this Tuesday. They want to defeat those who have failed to stop racist and homophobic bullying inside schools. KQED's Julia McEvoy reports these students are backing candidates who take their concerns seriously. JULIA...
Rain, wind, and coastal flooding possible as tropical system approaches Florida by midweek
A low pressure north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop early this week and it could lead to significant impacts along Florida's east coast by midweek. Surface observations late Sunday show a broad area of low pressure located approximately 150 miles north of Puerto Rico, producing a wide area of showers, thunderstorms, and rough seas. Ship measurements depict winds on the northern periphery of this low in excess of 35 miles per hour. The environmental conditions surrounding this area of low pressure will support continued development, with a tropical or subtropical depression possible. Regardless of tropical or subtropical designation, significant impacts to portions of the Peninsula are expected by midweek.
