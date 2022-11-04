Read full article on original website
State Semifinal Football Schedule for Saturday, November 12th
#1 (11-0) Williamsburg vs #9 (9-2) Wahlert Catholic.
SPEARMAN STUNNER: Lynx upset Abernathy 21-7 in opening round of the playoffs
Earlier this week, Spearman head football coach Aaron Witten said the most important thing about the Lynx's bi-district playoff game against Abernathy was that the players had to believe they could win. Friday evening, much to the shock of those in attendance at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon, the Lynx did far...
