dawgpost.com
Top 2025 Targets Impressed With Georgia Bulldog Victory
ATHENS - After a massive win over No. 1 Tennessee last weekend in Athens, it’s safe to say things are rolling on the recruiting trail right now for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. If the Bulldogs close on some of their top remaining 2023 targets, they’ll have a...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett Named SEC Player of the Week
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs knocked out the Tennessee Vols Saturday in Athens, and Georgia’s quarterback got a big honor after the game. UGA QB Stetson Bennett was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday according to a release from the league. The No. 1 Bulldogs beat the No. 1 Vols 27-13 Saturday in Athens.
dawgpost.com
MUST SEE: Georgia Bulldogs Release Highlights of Huge Win over Tennessee Vols
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs knocked out the No. 1 Tennessee Vols 27-13 at Sanford Stadium Saturday, and now UGA has released a behind-the-scenes look at the win. “Look me in the eye,” Kirby told his team before the game. “No where to run, and no where...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs' Win Over Tennessee Vols is Most-Watched College Football Game of 2022
ATHENS - The clash of No. 1s in Athens on Saturday between Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Vols produced the most-watched college football game of the season so far. More than 13 million viewers tuned in to watch the Dawgs take out the Vols 27-13. The game...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart: "We're Going to be Comfortable Being Physical"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are coming off an impressive win over the Tennessee Volunteers, and Smart spoke with reporters on Monday as they prepare to play Mississippi State this upcoming weekend. “Yeah, we opened our start of work on Mississippi State today. Took a day in...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs DB Malaki Starks Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
ATHENS - Another week, another honor for standout Georgia Bulldog freshman defensive back, Malaki Starks. The talented safety out of Jefferson (GA) was a five-star prospect in high school for a reason and it didn’t take long for Kirby Smart and the staff to insert him into the starting rotation this year.
dawgpost.com
Legge's Thoughts: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs Hammer the Tennessee Vols
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hammered Tennessee Satuday night - a win that folks won’t soon forget. Years from now folks will talk about the time No. 1 Georgia beat No. 1 Tennessee in Athens. Only three times in history has such a one-verses-one game existed. In this case, the Vols were totally outmatched by Georgia.
dawgpost.com
5-star KJ Bolden Talks About "Electric" Sanford Stadium Crowd
ATHENS - With plenty of 5-stars in town last weekend to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs take down the then-ranked No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in Athens. Not only was the 2022 season on the line, but this was a major opportunity for the Georgia program to impress some of the nation’s top prospects. There were a few 2023 prospects in town for official visits, but some of the nation’s best in the 2024 class were in town as well.
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
dawgpost.com
SEC Shorts Checks in on "Nervous" Tennessee Vols After Loss to Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready for a road test at Mississippi State this weekend. But teams that lost over the weekend - like the Tennessee Vols - need to talk with someone. SEC Shorts, the quick-form comedy team that weights in...
dawgpost.com
Line Released for Georgia Bulldogs' game with Mississippi State Bulldogs
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are a double-digit road favorites to take out Mike Leach and his Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Dawgs were installed as a 16.5-point favorites to beat the Bulldogs Sunday night according to FanDuel. The line climbed to as high as 18.5 before settling just under 17 as the night went on.
dawgpost.com
5-star Sammy Brown Gives Props To Glenn Schumann and UGA Defense
ATHENS - If you follow Georgia Bulldog recruiting, you know all about 5-star athlete, Sammy Brown. The 5-star linebacker/running back out of Jefferson is an elite athlete and ranked by Dawg Post as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2024 class. He’s only a junior, but you can make the case that Brown is easily one of the top players across the South right now.
dawgpost.com
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs were "Down Right Fantastic"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs impressed everyone over the weekend - including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “Georgia was down right fantastic,” Finebaum said Sunday during his weekly hit on SportsCenter. The Dawgs used their lethal defense to hold Tennessee’s powerful offense in check the...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs to Hold Celebration of Life Service for Vince Dooley
ATHENS – The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum. The service is open and free to the public. The clear bag policy will...
dawgpost.com
5-star DB Target: "I Can See Myself Playing For Coach Smart”
ATHENS - As we’ve written about all week so far, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs saw plenty of elite prospects across the country come to town to watch them beat down the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. One of the biggest visitors from the 2024 class has to be...
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
