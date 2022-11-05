ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Top 2025 Targets Impressed With Georgia Bulldog Victory

ATHENS - After a massive win over No. 1 Tennessee last weekend in Athens, it’s safe to say things are rolling on the recruiting trail right now for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. If the Bulldogs close on some of their top remaining 2023 targets, they’ll have a...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett Named SEC Player of the Week

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs knocked out the Tennessee Vols Saturday in Athens, and Georgia’s quarterback got a big honor after the game. UGA QB Stetson Bennett was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday according to a release from the league. The No. 1 Bulldogs beat the No. 1 Vols 27-13 Saturday in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart: "We're Going to be Comfortable Being Physical"

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are coming off an impressive win over the Tennessee Volunteers, and Smart spoke with reporters on Monday as they prepare to play Mississippi State this upcoming weekend. “Yeah, we opened our start of work on Mississippi State today. Took a day in...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs DB Malaki Starks Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

ATHENS - Another week, another honor for standout Georgia Bulldog freshman defensive back, Malaki Starks. The talented safety out of Jefferson (GA) was a five-star prospect in high school for a reason and it didn’t take long for Kirby Smart and the staff to insert him into the starting rotation this year.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Legge's Thoughts: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs Hammer the Tennessee Vols

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hammered Tennessee Satuday night - a win that folks won’t soon forget. Years from now folks will talk about the time No. 1 Georgia beat No. 1 Tennessee in Athens. Only three times in history has such a one-verses-one game existed. In this case, the Vols were totally outmatched by Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star KJ Bolden Talks About "Electric" Sanford Stadium Crowd

ATHENS - With plenty of 5-stars in town last weekend to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs take down the then-ranked No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in Athens. Not only was the 2022 season on the line, but this was a major opportunity for the Georgia program to impress some of the nation’s top prospects. There were a few 2023 prospects in town for official visits, but some of the nation’s best in the 2024 class were in town as well.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Line Released for Georgia Bulldogs' game with Mississippi State Bulldogs

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are a double-digit road favorites to take out Mike Leach and his Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Dawgs were installed as a 16.5-point favorites to beat the Bulldogs Sunday night according to FanDuel. The line climbed to as high as 18.5 before settling just under 17 as the night went on.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star Sammy Brown Gives Props To Glenn Schumann and UGA Defense

ATHENS - If you follow Georgia Bulldog recruiting, you know all about 5-star athlete, Sammy Brown. The 5-star linebacker/running back out of Jefferson is an elite athlete and ranked by Dawg Post as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2024 class. He’s only a junior, but you can make the case that Brown is easily one of the top players across the South right now.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs to Hold Celebration of Life Service for Vince Dooley

ATHENS – The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum. The service is open and free to the public. The clear bag policy will...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star DB Target: "I Can See Myself Playing For Coach Smart”

ATHENS - As we’ve written about all week so far, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs saw plenty of elite prospects across the country come to town to watch them beat down the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. One of the biggest visitors from the 2024 class has to be...
ATHENS, GA
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA

