FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbia College improves to 4-0 on the season after beating Oklahoma Panhandle State 77-67
COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College Cougars kept their early season undefeated record alive Monday night against Oklahoma Panhandle State. The Cougars came into this one after defeating Central Christian College of the Bible, Kansas Wesleyan University, and Westminster College. They won these games by a combined score of 126 points.
The Dennis Gates era has begun as Tigers defeat Southern Indiana 97-91
COLUMBIA - Dennis Gates made his Mizzou coaching debut at home against Southern Indiana Monday, where the Tigers defeated the Screaming Eagles 97-91. "I'm very excited about our team. Over 10,000 fans showed up, showed out, in our Mizzou Arena. I think that's a special, special thing that we were able to see," Dennis Gates said after securing his first win as head coach.
'Why not Mizzou?' Baker happy with new contract
COLUMBIA - When Mizzou offered defensive coordinator Blake Baker a contract extension through the 2025 season last week, it did not take long for Baker to agree to stay. “I thought it was a no brainer. Talking to my wife before I could even ask her, you know what she thought she was all in. You know I have to give thanks obviously to President Choi, Desiree, Coach Drink, Board of Curators, this staff and most importantly the players,” said Baker.
Katy Trail near Rocheport Bridge closed this week
COLUMBIA – The Rocheport Bridge will have new girders installed this week causing a part of the Katy Trail to close. The owner of the Meriwether Café and Bike Shop says the project, which began Monday, will affect their business this week. "Obviously our business is very dependent...
Dems win majority of Boone County House district seats
COLUMBIA - Democratic candidate Adrian Plank won the Missouri’s House District 47 seat on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Plank had 52% of the vote, while Republican John Martin had 48%. Plank welcomed the news at a watch party...
Neighbors remember, honor Columbia women killed in weekend shooting
COLUMBIA - For a year and a half, the Haley family said they spent hours sitting on the front porch of their duplex getting to know their next door neighbor, 54-year-old Laura Meyers. Meyers was one of two women killed in a shooting over the weekend on Boyd Lane on...
Voters choose Kip Kendrick as Boone County’s next presiding commissioner
COLUMBIA – Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner race Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the clerk's office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Kendrick has 34,505 votes, while Republican opponent Connie Leipard had 26,729. Kendrick welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and...
MoDOT invites drivers to share thoughts on proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has released information on proposed improvements to the U.S. Route 54/Callaway County Route OO interchange in Holts Summit. The project consists of building a roundabout at the intersection of the eastbound U.S. Route 54 exit and entrance ramps with Route OO...
Two killed, one seriously injured in Chariton County crash
CHARITON COUNTY — A woman and man are dead and one is seriously injured after a Chariton County crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Paul Busto, 57, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Busto travelled over the centerline, before striking...
Jefferson City Council moves forward to acquire Capitol Avenue properties
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss Capitol Avenue properties deemed as “dangerous.” The hearing gave the public an opportunity to come before the council and voice their opinion on what to do with these properties. The council last...
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7
Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
Columbia announces results of ARPA funding focus groups
COLUMBIA — The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) announced Tuesday the results of feedback collected on how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Following a survey that received 4,470 responses, PHHS conducted a series of focus groups to hear from individuals who were identified...
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
Power restored for more than 600 Boone Electric customers
BOONE COUNTY − More than 600 Boone Electric customers were without power Tuesday morning. The company said crews discovered a broken pole causing the outage. They were able to restore power to all but the one meter where the broken pole is. The outage was reported in the Shaw...
55% to 60% voter turnout expected in Boone County for Election Day
MISSOURI - Election Day is here and KOMU 8 News has you covered. Polls close at 7 p.m. and results will be available here. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said she expects voter turnout to be between 55% to 60% this year. That would be about 75,000 voters for Boone County.
Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead
COLUMBIA - A man has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested on charges of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Charges had not been filed as of Sunday morning. Police...
Columbia City Council swears in new fire chief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council swore in Clayton Farr Jr. as Columbia's new Fire Chief at Monday night's meeting. Farr Jr.'s family watched the ceremony from the front row. After being sworn in, Farr Jr.'s father pinned his new badge on. The council later referred B300-22 back to the...
Jefferson City man wanted for weekend assault taken into custody
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man wanted for a weekend assault was taken into custody Tuesday morning. Cortez Burton Jr., 22, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Adams Street around 9 a.m. He is charged with third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held at the Cole County Jail.
Council questions staff about renewable energy, utility improvements
The Columbia City Council peppered staff with questions on a smorgasbord of local issues, ranging from renewable energy and utility upgrades to drive-throughs and police review. Renewable energy plan. Carolyn Amparan asked the council to commit the city to using 100% renewable energy by 2030. City staff also gave a...
CPD seeks community help in locating and identifying suspected prowler
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying and locating a suspected prowler. Police believe that his activity may be escalating. Police report five different incidents of the same nature, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old. Officers responded to a burglary report...
