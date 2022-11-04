ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMU

The Dennis Gates era has begun as Tigers defeat Southern Indiana 97-91

COLUMBIA - Dennis Gates made his Mizzou coaching debut at home against Southern Indiana Monday, where the Tigers defeated the Screaming Eagles 97-91. "I'm very excited about our team. Over 10,000 fans showed up, showed out, in our Mizzou Arena. I think that's a special, special thing that we were able to see," Dennis Gates said after securing his first win as head coach.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KOMU

'Why not Mizzou?' Baker happy with new contract

COLUMBIA - When Mizzou offered defensive coordinator Blake Baker a contract extension through the 2025 season last week, it did not take long for Baker to agree to stay. “I thought it was a no brainer. Talking to my wife before I could even ask her, you know what she thought she was all in. You know I have to give thanks obviously to President Choi, Desiree, Coach Drink, Board of Curators, this staff and most importantly the players,” said Baker.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Katy Trail near Rocheport Bridge closed this week

COLUMBIA – The Rocheport Bridge will have new girders installed this week causing a part of the Katy Trail to close. The owner of the Meriwether Café and Bike Shop says the project, which began Monday, will affect their business this week. "Obviously our business is very dependent...
ROCHEPORT, MO
KOMU

Dems win majority of Boone County House district seats

COLUMBIA - Democratic candidate Adrian Plank won the Missouri’s House District 47 seat on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Plank had 52% of the vote, while Republican John Martin had 48%. Plank welcomed the news at a watch party...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Voters choose Kip Kendrick as Boone County’s next presiding commissioner

COLUMBIA – Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner race Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the clerk's office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Kendrick has 34,505 votes, while Republican opponent Connie Leipard had 26,729. Kendrick welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Two killed, one seriously injured in Chariton County crash

CHARITON COUNTY — A woman and man are dead and one is seriously injured after a Chariton County crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Paul Busto, 57, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Busto travelled over the centerline, before striking...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7

Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia announces results of ARPA funding focus groups

COLUMBIA — The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) announced Tuesday the results of feedback collected on how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Following a survey that received 4,470 responses, PHHS conducted a series of focus groups to hear from individuals who were identified...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Power restored for more than 600 Boone Electric customers

BOONE COUNTY − More than 600 Boone Electric customers were without power Tuesday morning. The company said crews discovered a broken pole causing the outage. They were able to restore power to all but the one meter where the broken pole is. The outage was reported in the Shaw...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead

COLUMBIA - A man has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested on charges of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Charges had not been filed as of Sunday morning. Police...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council swears in new fire chief

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council swore in Clayton Farr Jr. as Columbia's new Fire Chief at Monday night's meeting. Farr Jr.'s family watched the ceremony from the front row. After being sworn in, Farr Jr.'s father pinned his new badge on. The council later referred B300-22 back to the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City man wanted for weekend assault taken into custody

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man wanted for a weekend assault was taken into custody Tuesday morning. Cortez Burton Jr., 22, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Adams Street around 9 a.m. He is charged with third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held at the Cole County Jail.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Council questions staff about renewable energy, utility improvements

The Columbia City Council peppered staff with questions on a smorgasbord of local issues, ranging from renewable energy and utility upgrades to drive-throughs and police review. Renewable energy plan. Carolyn Amparan asked the council to commit the city to using 100% renewable energy by 2030. City staff also gave a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CPD seeks community help in locating and identifying suspected prowler

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying and locating a suspected prowler. Police believe that his activity may be escalating. Police report five different incidents of the same nature, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old. Officers responded to a burglary report...
