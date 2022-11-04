ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
The Guardian

Bringing up Bibi: inside the 11 November Guardian Weekly

Benjamin Netanyahu is nothing if not a fighter. Having been ousted as Israel’s prime minister a year ago by an alliance of political foes and now embroiled in a corruption trial (he denies all charges), one might have thought the 73-year-old’s career was up. But no: after Israel’s fifth election in four years, he is poised to return to power – this time at the head of the most extreme rightwing coalition the country has ever seen.

