West Babylon, NY

Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

A small plane crashed Saturday afternoon at a cemetery in West Babylon.

Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.

Two people on board, which included the pilot and a passenger, were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover from minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash.

