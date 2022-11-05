Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
A small plane crashed Saturday afternoon at a cemetery in West Babylon.
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
Two people on board, which included the pilot and a passenger, were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover from minor injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash.
