Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
WDAM-TV
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
WTOK-TV
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
WDAM-TV
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
Miracles happen: Crews able to rescue Mississippi farmer buried under 10-feet of soybeans in grain bin
Officials with the Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department say they witnessed a miracle Tuesday when a local farmer was rescued alive after being under 10 feet of soybeans in a grain bin. “When a man gets pulled under 8-10 feet of soybeans in a silo, stays there for about an hour...
Mississippi woman dies in Saturday morning car crash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman died in a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning 10 miles west of Mobile, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, of Summit, Miss. was the passenger of a car traveling on I-10 near the three mile marker when the […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.
Traffic stop turns up 10 kilos of cocaine in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Texas man was arrested after Jones County deputies allegedly found ten kilos of cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop on Friday, November 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Bryant Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, was pulled over for a traffic stop on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
A two-vehicle crash on I-10 claims the life of Mississippi woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near the 3-mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County has claimed the life of a Summit, Mississippi woman. - Citronelle man in jail after investigators suspect he caused a car wreck that killed a...
WDAM-TV
Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been sentenced to serve two life sentences in the shooting deaths of his parents plus 20 years for shooting at responding Marion County deputies. 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that John H. Wells, 45, entered a guilty plea on Friday,...
WTOK-TV
Waynesboro PD K-9 officer shows off skills
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. Jagger is their department’s K-9 officer, and back in 2018, the citizens of Waynesboro helped to purchase him. Now, Jagger is trained in apprehension, narcotics and tracking. “With the detection of illegal drugs,...
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia turning city into ‘Winter Wonderland’
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities. Experience Columbia is in the final stages of completing its ice-skating rink in Downtown Columbia. Event Manager Jacob Harrison said workers have been moving quickly since September.
wtva.com
More arrests possible in deadly shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened this week. Police arrested Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg. He has been charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. This arrest is in connection to a fatal shooting on...
WLBT
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
WDAM-TV
Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call...
Two dead, three injured in Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were killed and three others were hurt during a shooting in Hattiesburg. The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on November 2, 2022. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth, of Hattiesburg, and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, […]
WAPT
2 people killed, 3 injured in Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Police in Hattiesburg are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured three others. Police said the shooting was reported about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Forrest County's deputy coroner identified the two victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and...
WTVM
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
WDAM-TV
Missing Clarke County man found dead
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp said the body of 88-year-old Robert L. Gray was found in a pond behind a house in Shubuta Wednesday morning. An investigation is underway. ________. (Original story posted below.) The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L....
WDAM-TV
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin. The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance...
Comments / 3