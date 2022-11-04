ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumrall, MS

Comments / 3

Related
WDAM-TV

MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Police Department seeking missing man

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
PETAL, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi woman dies in Saturday morning car crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman died in a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning 10 miles west of Mobile, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, of Summit, Miss. was the passenger of a car traveling on I-10 near the three mile marker when the […]
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Traffic stop turns up 10 kilos of cocaine in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Texas man was arrested after Jones County deputies allegedly found ten kilos of cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop on Friday, November 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Bryant Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, was pulled over for a traffic stop on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

A two-vehicle crash on I-10 claims the life of Mississippi woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near the 3-mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County has claimed the life of a Summit, Mississippi woman. - Citronelle man in jail after investigators suspect he caused a car wreck that killed a...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Waynesboro PD K-9 officer shows off skills

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. Jagger is their department’s K-9 officer, and back in 2018, the citizens of Waynesboro helped to purchase him. Now, Jagger is trained in apprehension, narcotics and tracking. “With the detection of illegal drugs,...
WAYNESBORO, MS
WDAM-TV

Experience Columbia turning city into ‘Winter Wonderland’

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities. Experience Columbia is in the final stages of completing its ice-skating rink in Downtown Columbia. Event Manager Jacob Harrison said workers have been moving quickly since September.
COLUMBIA, MS
wtva.com

More arrests possible in deadly shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened this week. Police arrested Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg. He has been charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. This arrest is in connection to a fatal shooting on...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two dead, three injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were killed and three others were hurt during a shooting in Hattiesburg. The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on November 2, 2022. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth, of Hattiesburg, and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

2 people killed, 3 injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Police in Hattiesburg are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured three others. Police said the shooting was reported about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Forrest County's deputy coroner identified the two victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTVM

2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Clarke County man found dead

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp said the body of 88-year-old Robert L. Gray was found in a pond behind a house in Shubuta Wednesday morning. An investigation is underway. ________. (Original story posted below.) The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L....
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin. The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance...
ELLISVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy