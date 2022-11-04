JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.

COPIAH COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO