NPR
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation. Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
NPR
Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine — but that support could dwindle
Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February. But with high energy prices, inflation and a new government, there's concern that support might start to dwindle. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. Since Russia's invasion in February, Italy has been one of the European Union's staunchest supporters of...
NPR
Author Andrew Weiss on his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar"
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Andrew Weiss about his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar: The Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin," which details Putin's rise from KGB officer to president. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. It can be all too easy to paint Vladimir Putin as a cartoon villain, a...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea bridge ‘may not be repaired for a year’; eastern Europe preparing for rise in refugees
UK predicts bridge unlikely to be fully operational until September 2023; city officials say preparations for new refugees necessary this winter
NPR
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Nina Jankowicz of the Centre for Information Resilience about disinformation in the midterm elections. It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Italy says dozens of migrants stuck on a ship near its coast aren't welcome
Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on migrants picked up by rescue boats in the Mediterranean — blocking men from leaving the ships. Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on the NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Migrants...
Inflation strikes spur Greek clashes, disruptions in Belgium
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday as public and some private sector workers walked off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes, one of the latest actions across Europe as rising inflation squeezes consumers.
NPR
Mail-In Ballots, Indian Child Welfare, Migrants Barred from Italy
Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants.
NPR
IMF steps in to bail out Bangladesh's struggling economy
South Asia's "economic miracle" needs help from the International Monetary Fund. High fuel prices mean rolling blackouts and a loss of productivity at garment factories — once an engine of growth. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Bangladesh has been called an economic miracle. The South Asian country has seen some of...
NPR
Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sanaa Seif, who's attending the climate summit in Egypt. She's pressuring authorities to release her brother, a voice of Egypt's 2011 uprising, before he dies in prison. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. A leading voice of Egypt's revolt against autocracy in 2011 may die behind bars in...
NPR
Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol
The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes now includes his own version of events. Rhodes testified in his own defense yesterday. He denied planning the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which is exactly what he's accused of doing, plotting to block Joe Biden from taking office as president. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas was in the courtroom. Ryan, good morning.
NPR
How would the president and Congress govern with a divided government?
With the possibility of a divided government and the 2024 election looming, how will the president and Congress govern? What, if anything, can they accomplish in the next two years?. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. It's Election Day, and it's a close one in a lot of places. So it will be...
NPR
Philippine investigators say suspended prison chief ordered killing of radio host
The Philippines has been rocked by news that the highest ranking official in the country's correction bureau has been charged with the murder of a high-profile radio host. Investigators in the Philippines allege a criminal organization carried out the murder of a popular radio host, and they say the national chief of prisons ordered the killing. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
NPR
Haiti Is In Turmoil — But Is International Intervention The Right Solution?
Haiti is a country in crisis. Armed gangs have overtaken the capital of Port-au-Prince. Electricity and clean drinking water are in very short supply and there's been an outbreak of cholera. Half the population is facing acute hunger. Haiti's government has asked for international assistance. But many Haitians don't want...
NPR
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system
Plans to overhaul the immigration system have stalled yet again. So farmers and other groups are looking to the lame duck session and hoping that more modest proposals can find bipartisan support. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people...
NPR
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
NPR
Democrats tried to secure more gubernatorial wins. How did they do?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Noam Lee, executive director for the Democratic Governors Association, about the party's results in gubernatorial races.
Takeaways from Election Day in Arizona; Russia moves Brittney Griner to penal colony; How TV covered the midterm elections
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. The likely outcome of statewide races hinges on what happens in Maricopa County. Jailed Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday. ...
