US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday. Carly Morris was summoned to a police station in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, and has yet to be released by Saudi authorities, according to the Washington-based Freedom Initiative. The group advocates for people it believes wrongfully detained in the Middle East. U.S. officials said Saudi authorities had confirmed the detention of Morris, whose efforts to leave the kingdom with her now 8-year-old daughter have been made more difficult by Saudi Arabia’s strict male guardianship laws. Morris in recent months had spoken to reporters and tweeted about her circumstances. “Our embassy in Riyadh is very engaged on this case, and they’re following the situation very closely,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington on Tuesday.
Nuclear attack on US or allies would end Kim regime, says defense secretary
Lloyd Austin makes remark while Kim Jong-un’s government in Pyongyang has in recent days mounted a number of missile tests
The U.N. chief tells the climate summit: Cooperate or perish
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that the world is "on a highway to climate hell" and urged the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States, to work together to avert it.
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
World's tallest woman takes her first plane flight after airline removes 6 economy seats to make it possible
Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, who is seven feet tall, flew from Istanbul in Turkey to San Francisco after seats were removed to make a stretcher.
Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower
Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
John Bolton says the US needs to make it clear that Putin is 'signing a suicide note' if he uses nuclear weapons
Bolton said the US needs to make it clear that Putin will be eliminated if he uses nuclear weapons. Putin is "signing a suicide note" if he orders the use of nukes, Bolton said. He mentioned Iranian general Qassem Soleimani as an example of what happens to "a threat to...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here
A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of
The fate of the global economy may rest on the shoulders of one company: TSMC. TSMC is the world's biggest chipmaker — its chips power everything from cars to iPhones. But US-China tensions, and China's standoff with Taiwan, could cost the global economy trillions. On a tiny island off...
American Airlines passenger who demanded ‘reparations’ for sitting between ‘obese’ travelers gets $150 voucher
A conservative commentator who received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight says she’s been given a $150 voucher. Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on 10 Octber, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she...
Washington Examiner
The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be
The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter
Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Russia says the West has 'essentially stolen' its foreign currency and gold reserves as the EU eyes asset transfer to Ukraine
Russia accused the West on Monday of stealing from its currency and gold reserves. Western sanctions have frozen $640 billion worth of Russian assets. The European Council is considering transferring those assets to Ukraine. Russia accused the West of stealing from Moscow's currency and gold reserves on Monday thanks to...
As North Korea flexes its military muscles, some of South Korea's best submarines may be sidelined
Seoul's "overwhelming conventional advantage" at sea is why North Korea focuses on "asymmetric capabilities" like special forces, one expert said.
An airline has scrapped a controversial policy that forced flight attendants to quit if they became pregnant
Before the change, which Singapore Airlines made in July, a flight attendant's contract would be ended after she filed her child's birth certificate.
Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Donald Trump has recommissioned his prized Boeing 757 private plane as he hints at a 2024 presidential run. According to aircraft tracking website ADS-B Exchange, the jet flew from Louisiana to Florida on Wednesday. The plane was taken out of storage in 2021 and flown to Louisiana for maintenance work...
