Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to courtThe LanternColumbus, OH
USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State communityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Remembering 2002: Holy Buckeye win at Purdue remains one of OSU's greatest ever
EDITOR’S NOTE -- Throughout the fall, we will share articles commemorating the Ohio State 2002 national championship season. We will share a look at several of the notable games that team played along the way. Today, we look back at one of the most important plays and wins in...
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State
The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Running game issues; College Football Playoff rankings
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen joined Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Wednesday. Steve joined show host Mark Rogers as well as Tony Gerdeman from Buckeye Huddle for a one-hour discussion of Ohio State football. The panel discussed Ohio State's win over Northwestern, including the team's latest struggles in running the football....
Ohio State women's basketball uses defense to topple No. 5 Tennessee, 87-75
After falling behind by as many as 12 points in the first half, the Ohio State women’s basketball team unleashed a Scarlet and Gray tsunami on Tennessee Tuesday night. The 14th-ranked Buckeyes outscored the Volunteers 54-34 in the second half on their way to knocking off No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 in the season opener for both teams before 6,402 at Value City Arena. Students and fans rushed the floor and celebrated for several minutes following this landmark win.
Ten Takeaways: Ohio State week
Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as Tom Allen and his IU football team head out on the road to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. 1. Indiana at Ohio State: The Details. The Hoosiers and the Buckeyes meet this Saturday...
Red Letter-Of-Intent Day: Holtmann secures top-five class for 2023 cycle
Today is a red letter day for the Ohio State men’s basketball program and it comes on a day when the Buckeyes aren’t scheduled to play. No, the big news today is the start of the early signing period for basketball prospects. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann and assistants Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti are signing a four-man recruiting class today that is ranked fifth nationally in the 247Sports Composite class rankings.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 10
The 2022 college football regular season has reached its final month. As coaches across the country will tell you, this is the time when teams define their years with championships on the line. Wins and losses in November feel different and often carry more weight than others during the season.
Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination
Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
