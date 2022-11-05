ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State

The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State women's basketball uses defense to topple No. 5 Tennessee, 87-75

After falling behind by as many as 12 points in the first half, the Ohio State women’s basketball team unleashed a Scarlet and Gray tsunami on Tennessee Tuesday night. The 14th-ranked Buckeyes outscored the Volunteers 54-34 in the second half on their way to knocking off No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 in the season opener for both teams before 6,402 at Value City Arena. Students and fans rushed the floor and celebrated for several minutes following this landmark win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ten Takeaways: Ohio State week

Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as Tom Allen and his IU football team head out on the road to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. 1. Indiana at Ohio State: The Details. The Hoosiers and the Buckeyes meet this Saturday...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Red Letter-Of-Intent Day: Holtmann secures top-five class for 2023 cycle

Today is a red letter day for the Ohio State men’s basketball program and it comes on a day when the Buckeyes aren’t scheduled to play. No, the big news today is the start of the early signing period for basketball prospects. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann and assistants Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti are signing a four-man recruiting class today that is ranked fifth nationally in the 247Sports Composite class rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

