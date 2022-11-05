ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

WGN TV

Saturday storm packed damaging wind at nearly 80 mph

DAMAGING SATURDAY WINDS SWEPT THE AREA WITH A POWERFUL AUTUMN STORM–GUSTS APPROACHING 80 MPH REPORTED IN HARDEST HIT SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. It was a CLASSIC HIGH WIND situation, forecast to a tee by computer forecast models days ahead of time. For 12 hours, the winds roared. I have to tell you I stepped out for a walk to the store here in Chicago’s North Side Saturday and I don’t know that I’ve experienced stronger winds in the nearly 5 decades I’ve lived here.
CHICAGO, IL
cityofevanston.org

Winter Preparedness Week, Nov. 6-12

To help keep streets, sidewalks and public ways safe and accessible for all community members this winter, the City of Evanston is reminding residents of snow parking restrictions, convenient notification methods, shoveling guidelines and other helpful tips as part of Winter Weather Preparedness Week, November 6-12. Community members can review...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in Kane County

BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday

BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Fire destroys 1 house, damages 3 others in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews battled a multiple-structure fire in Logan Square Tuesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at 2444 N. Washtenaw Ave. CFD said that building will be a total loss after the rear collapsed. One man and a police officer were taken to the hospital in good condition. A CFD spokesperson said the home where the fire started is a total loss and will be torn down.One man who lived in the house saw the fire moments after it started and said he helped people get out."I had to get my wife and dog out. I started banging on people's doors," said resident Wayne Thompson. "My uncle lives downstairs. All I can do was just bang on as many doors as possible that were close by."The fire spread to three other homes. They suffered heavy, but less severe damage.Large flames and heavy smoke can be seen from Chopper 2 as crews worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the families displaced by the fire. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock

Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
WOODSTOCK, IL
WGN TV

Get ready to ride a thermal roller coaster this week

–A TOTAL ELECTION DAY LUNAR ECLIPSE takes place toward morning. We anticipate only 30% cloud coverage. It begins at 2:02 am and reaches totality—the point at which the moon is in the darkest shadow of the Earth—from 4:17 am through 5:42 am. The moon will set before we can see the eclipse come to its end. It the last TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE in the U.S. for 3 years—until March 14, 2025—though there will be additional partial eclipse.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Overturned Semi Leaking Fuel Prompts Closure of I-88 Ramp in Aurora, Nearby Street

Drivers in Aurora are being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 88 and Orchard Road after a semi rolled over, causing a fuel spill, authorities said. As of 2:32 p.m., the off ramp of I-88 near the Orchard Bridge was being closed while law enforcement worked on scene. In addition, Orchard Road was shut down between Sullivan Road in Aurora and Orchard Gateway in North Aurora.
AURORA, IL
WGNtv.com

Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way

ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Park Ridge police investigate after needle found in Halloween candy

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police are investigating after a report of Halloween candy containing a needle in Park Ridge. According to police, the complainant reported Tuesday morning that their child bit into a fun size York Peppermint Patty and found a small, sewing needle inside. The candy was obtained during Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 […]
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Car crashes into furniture store in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she drove through a furniture store in Streeterville.Police said the 22-year-old driver lost control of her car and crashed just after midnight near Grand Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital with minor injuries. The crash shattered the front windows of the business.No one was inside the store at the time of the crash. The driver was issued a ticket. 
CHICAGO, IL

