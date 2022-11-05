CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews battled a multiple-structure fire in Logan Square Tuesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at 2444 N. Washtenaw Ave. CFD said that building will be a total loss after the rear collapsed. One man and a police officer were taken to the hospital in good condition. A CFD spokesperson said the home where the fire started is a total loss and will be torn down.One man who lived in the house saw the fire moments after it started and said he helped people get out."I had to get my wife and dog out. I started banging on people's doors," said resident Wayne Thompson. "My uncle lives downstairs. All I can do was just bang on as many doors as possible that were close by."The fire spread to three other homes. They suffered heavy, but less severe damage.Large flames and heavy smoke can be seen from Chopper 2 as crews worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the families displaced by the fire.

