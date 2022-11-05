Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Saturday storm packed damaging wind at nearly 80 mph
DAMAGING SATURDAY WINDS SWEPT THE AREA WITH A POWERFUL AUTUMN STORM–GUSTS APPROACHING 80 MPH REPORTED IN HARDEST HIT SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. It was a CLASSIC HIGH WIND situation, forecast to a tee by computer forecast models days ahead of time. For 12 hours, the winds roared. I have to tell you I stepped out for a walk to the store here in Chicago’s North Side Saturday and I don’t know that I’ve experienced stronger winds in the nearly 5 decades I’ve lived here.
cityofevanston.org
Winter Preparedness Week, Nov. 6-12
To help keep streets, sidewalks and public ways safe and accessible for all community members this winter, the City of Evanston is reminding residents of snow parking restrictions, convenient notification methods, shoveling guidelines and other helpful tips as part of Winter Weather Preparedness Week, November 6-12. Community members can review...
It Could Be Almost 75 Degrees This Week In Chicago — Before Temperatures Plunge
CHICAGO — Temperatures could hit the mid-70s this week in Chicago — before plunging to more fall-like levels Friday. Monday is expected to be sunny with wind gusts up to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It could hit 51 degrees during the day. The city...
Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
Chicago Weather: High wind warning issued Saturday, damage-producing gusts topping 60 mph
Apartment building roof partially blows off in Elk Grove village
fox32chicago.com
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
Strong winds knock down trees all over Chicago area, leaving thousands without power
CHICAGO - Thousands of Chicago-area residents were without power on Saturday as a strong storm barreled through. The wind gusts were up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. ComEd said that as of about 4 p.m., there were 1,354 outages affecting 28,535 customers. There were trees down...
High winds knock out power for thousands across the region
Saturday's high speed winds and storms put thousands out of power all throughout south east Wisconsin.
WGNtv.com
Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday
BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
Fire destroys 1 house, damages 3 others in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews battled a multiple-structure fire in Logan Square Tuesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at 2444 N. Washtenaw Ave. CFD said that building will be a total loss after the rear collapsed. One man and a police officer were taken to the hospital in good condition. A CFD spokesperson said the home where the fire started is a total loss and will be torn down.One man who lived in the house saw the fire moments after it started and said he helped people get out."I had to get my wife and dog out. I started banging on people's doors," said resident Wayne Thompson. "My uncle lives downstairs. All I can do was just bang on as many doors as possible that were close by."The fire spread to three other homes. They suffered heavy, but less severe damage.Large flames and heavy smoke can be seen from Chopper 2 as crews worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the families displaced by the fire.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
Get ready to ride a thermal roller coaster this week
–A TOTAL ELECTION DAY LUNAR ECLIPSE takes place toward morning. We anticipate only 30% cloud coverage. It begins at 2:02 am and reaches totality—the point at which the moon is in the darkest shadow of the Earth—from 4:17 am through 5:42 am. The moon will set before we can see the eclipse come to its end. It the last TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE in the U.S. for 3 years—until March 14, 2025—though there will be additional partial eclipse.
Overturned Semi Leaking Fuel Prompts Closure of I-88 Ramp in Aurora, Nearby Street
Drivers in Aurora are being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 88 and Orchard Road after a semi rolled over, causing a fuel spill, authorities said. As of 2:32 p.m., the off ramp of I-88 near the Orchard Bridge was being closed while law enforcement worked on scene. In addition, Orchard Road was shut down between Sullivan Road in Aurora and Orchard Gateway in North Aurora.
WGNtv.com
Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way
ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
Park Ridge police investigate after needle found in Halloween candy
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police are investigating after a report of Halloween candy containing a needle in Park Ridge. According to police, the complainant reported Tuesday morning that their child bit into a fun size York Peppermint Patty and found a small, sewing needle inside. The candy was obtained during Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 […]
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Car crashes into furniture store in Streeterville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she drove through a furniture store in Streeterville.Police said the 22-year-old driver lost control of her car and crashed just after midnight near Grand Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital with minor injuries. The crash shattered the front windows of the business.No one was inside the store at the time of the crash. The driver was issued a ticket.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
