At least 38 were injured in a Manhattan apartment building blaze that was caused by a lithium-ion battery, officials said

A man who attacked a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire in the U.K. has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to the racially aggravated assault. Hefin Parker, 25, from Wales, attacked Morris “Mo” Pleasure outside a nightclub in the Welsh coastal town of Aberystwyth in April. Security camera footage showed Parker hitting Pleasure with an “open-palm slap” as he made racially abusive comments. Pleasure, who moved to the Welsh town two years ago, was in the line for the nightclub at the time of the attack. The court heard Pleasure had been “feeling constantly on guard and worried” since the attack, which also left him “questioning the move to Aberystwyth.” Parker apologized for the assault and said he was “ashamed of his actions.” His sentence will run concurrently with another.Read it at BBC

7 DAYS AGO