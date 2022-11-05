At least 38 were injured in a Manhattan apartment building blaze that was caused by a lithium-ion battery, officials said

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Firefighters douse burning Tesla with water after battery catches fire
A Tesla was engulfed in flames after its battery caught fire in Florida, as a top official warned of increased electric car blazes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Flames can be seen raging underneath the vehicle in a short clip taken in Naples, Florida, last week after the state was hit by one of the deadliest storms in its recent history.“There’s a ton of EVs (electric vehicles) disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start,” marshal Jimmy Patronis warned.“That’s a new challenge our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfightElon Musk 'voices concern' to Kanye West over antisemitic commentsWatch MPs ask 17 times why Liz Truss didn’t turn up to urgent questions in Commons
VIDEO: 38 injured in Manhattan blaze, firefighters rescue woman dangling from 15th-story window
Firefighters carried out a dramatic rescue operation and battled a three-alarm fire that engulfed the 20th floor of Midtown East building on Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.
38 people injured in fire on 20th floor of New York City apartment building
More than three dozen people were injured after a fire caused by a lithium-ion battery broke out on the 20th floor of a New York City apartment building on Saturday morning, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. Thirty-eight people were injured, including five members of the service, EMS Chief Joseph Pataky said during a press conference. Two people are in critical condition, five are in serious and the rest are minor. There are likely to be more injuries as more families "come down and are evaluated by EMS," Pataky said.The New York City Fire Department responded to several calls about a fire...
Body camera video shows White deputy tell Black woman in Michigan he is 'more Black' than her
A Black woman in Michigan says a Monroe County sheriff's deputy racially discriminated against her when responding to a fight between the woman and a White couple outside a liquor store in Lambertville, Michigan, according to a federal civil rights suit filed Monday.
Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside
A 33-year-old worker at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie was inside the freezer for several hours before his body was discovered and authorities were notified An employee at a Brooklyn bakery died after being locked inside a walk-in freezer early Thursday morning. Authorities responded to a call at 8:46 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man "unconscious and unresponsive" at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie, per the New York City Police Department's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. As the New York Times reports, the man got trapped in the...
CNBC
This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
Mystery after woman, 25, found dead on roadside after leaving bar in taxi as passersby used key clue to identify victim
COPS have launched an investigation after the body of a missing 25-year-old woman who vanished after getting in a taxi was found on a Mexican highway. Ariadna Fernanda López Díaz disappeared in the area of La Condesa in Mexico City on October 30. She had just enjoyed an...
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
Grieving mother demands investigation after firefighters accused of lying about blaze that killed two sons
A grieving mother is demanding answers after two white firefighters were accused of lying about their response to a house fire that killed her two Black sons.Brothers Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, nine, died after faulty electrical wiring sparked a huge fire in their home in Flint, Michigan, on 28 May.As the fire raged, two Flint firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were responsible for carrying out a search for survivors on the second floor of the home.The firefighters gave the all-clear that there was no one in the rooms.Almost seven minutes later, a second team of firefighters...
Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after deadly crash
A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria, killing 19 people. The country's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.
Man Jailed for Racist Attack on Earth, Wind and Fire Star
A man who attacked a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire in the U.K. has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to the racially aggravated assault. Hefin Parker, 25, from Wales, attacked Morris “Mo” Pleasure outside a nightclub in the Welsh coastal town of Aberystwyth in April. Security camera footage showed Parker hitting Pleasure with an “open-palm slap” as he made racially abusive comments. Pleasure, who moved to the Welsh town two years ago, was in the line for the nightclub at the time of the attack. The court heard Pleasure had been “feeling constantly on guard and worried” since the attack, which also left him “questioning the move to Aberystwyth.” Parker apologized for the assault and said he was “ashamed of his actions.” His sentence will run concurrently with another.Read it at BBC
Man says 'flaming basketball' that fell from the sky destroyed his home
Authorities in Nevada County, California, are investigating what started a fire shortly after a glowing object was seen falling from the sky in the area. KCRA's Michelle Bandur reports.
Woman arrested in stabbing at Midtown steakhouse
NEW YORK -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing inside a restaurant in Midtown.It happened Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street and Broadway. Police say two women having dinner at the restaurant became angry when a man sitting at a nearby table got into an argument with a restaurant employee.One of the women allegedly approached the man with a knife and stabbed him in the back before she and the other woman ran off.The 24-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The restaurant worker was not hurt.Police say 41-year-old Joan Thompson, of West Harlem, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with assault and menacing.
Nassau County home goes up in flames
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. -- A Long Island home went up in flames Friday morning. Video shows flames engulfing the house on East Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt. The fire started just before 9 a.m. Nassau County Police closed the street from Nassau Road to Cottage Place. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Within an hour, 3 separate shootings left 1 dead and 5 injured in Boston. Police are investigating whether the shootings are connected
One person is dead and five others were wounded in three separate shootings reported within an hour across Boston neighborhoods Sunday night, prompting authorities to investigate whether the incidents are connected, police said.
WATCH: Meteor Hurls Through Sky, Possibly Destroys California Man's Home
'I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames.'
Aviation International News
Search Called Off for Victims in Avanti II Crash
Costa Rican authorities yesterday ended the search for the six occupants of a Piaggio Avanti II that crashed on October 21 in the Caribbean Sea. The German-registered, privately operated turboprop twin disappeared from ATC radar about 17 miles from its intended destination of Puerto Limón Airport after a flight from Palenque Airport in Mexico.
Complex
Video Shows Teen Knocking Himself Out by Slamming Into Window While Robbing Louis Vuitton Store
A suspect attempting to burglarize a Louis Vuitton store knocked himself out before he could even escape the premises. Footage of the incident shows two people snatching handbags from the wall and pulling them from their security tags and seemingly just waltzing out of the store as security looks on. In another angle from the store’s security camera, another thief—who TMZ has identified as being 17-years-old—also tries to make a run for it before slamming into a huge window and knocking himself unconscious.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 5