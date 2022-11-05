ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

cambridgespy.org

Remaining the United States by Craig Fuller

Closing days of nationwide elections always fascinate me. This year, the intensity of calling citizens to the voting booth seems greater. It’s the division, I think. The idea of bringing people together in a common cause seems workable only on a bifurcated basis. Republicans hold one set of views and Democrats another on Biden’s performance, abortion, education, the environment, crime and a whole range of other issues. At least, this seems to be the case.
MARYLAND STATE
cambridgespy.org

Whose Speech Should Be Free? By Al Sikes

“Where is Nancy?” In Nancy Pelosi’s absence her husband Paul is hammered—skull fractured. Deranged actions are attaching to our culture—alien but present. Sort of, “my neighbor is my enemy”. But not exactly. I would guess that few neighbors are attacked by neighbors because when...
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats are likely to take most of Michigan's US House seats

All of the results from Michigan's 13 U.S. House races weren't final Wednesday morning, but it appeared that Democrats, while unlikely to keep control of the chamber, were poised to at least hold a majority in the state's delegation to Congress. Key to that likelihood were victories in two races that were considered tossups in the 3rd Congressional District in west Michigan and the 7th Congressional District in mid-Michigan and anchored in Lansing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
KCAU 9 News

John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz

(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate. Multiple national media outlets have also declared Fetterman the projected winner in the race over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman on Twitter at 12:57 a.m. “We bet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

