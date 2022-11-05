Read full article on original website
Fox News Voter Analysis: Battle for the House down to the wire
Many House and Senate midterm elections were inconclusive early Wednesday morning, as election results in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania will decide if Democrats obtain Senate control.
Remaining the United States by Craig Fuller
Closing days of nationwide elections always fascinate me. This year, the intensity of calling citizens to the voting booth seems greater. It’s the division, I think. The idea of bringing people together in a common cause seems workable only on a bifurcated basis. Republicans hold one set of views and Democrats another on Biden’s performance, abortion, education, the environment, crime and a whole range of other issues. At least, this seems to be the case.
Cartwright leading Bognet in battle for 8th Congressional District seat
WILKES-BARRE — At press time, incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright was leading Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional D
Whose Speech Should Be Free? By Al Sikes
“Where is Nancy?” In Nancy Pelosi’s absence her husband Paul is hammered—skull fractured. Deranged actions are attaching to our culture—alien but present. Sort of, “my neighbor is my enemy”. But not exactly. I would guess that few neighbors are attacked by neighbors because when...
LWV Harris-Mizeur Forum Highlights: Medicare and Seniors Health
For the next few days, the Spy will share with our readers the video highlights of the recent League of Women Forum with MD-1 Congressman Andy Harris and his Democratic opponent Heather Mizeur. Last week, the event was held at Kent Island High School in Queen Anne’s County. The...
LWV Harris-Mizeur Forum Highlights: January 6th House Committee and Closing Remarks
For the last few days, the Spy has been sharing with our readers the video highlights of the recent League of Women Forum with MD-1 Congressman Andy Harris and his Democratic opponent Heather Mizeur, last week. The event was held at Kent Island High School in Queen Anne’s County.
Wednesday's letters: Losing China, teaching true history, cooling planet
China-U.S. relationship becomes lose-lose In the New York Times on Nov. 1, Thomas Friedman warned that China is “losing America,” citing a survey showing more than 80% of Americans have an unfavorable view of China. ...
Democrats are likely to take most of Michigan's US House seats
All of the results from Michigan's 13 U.S. House races weren't final Wednesday morning, but it appeared that Democrats, while unlikely to keep control of the chamber, were poised to at least hold a majority in the state's delegation to Congress. Key to that likelihood were victories in two races that were considered tossups in the 3rd Congressional District in west Michigan and the 7th Congressional District in mid-Michigan and anchored in Lansing. ...
John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate. Multiple national media outlets have also declared Fetterman the projected winner in the race over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman on Twitter at 12:57 a.m. “We bet […]
Democrat John Fetterman wiped back tears in an emotional speech after winning key Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman beat Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, overturning a Republican-held Senate seat.
Investors have trillions to fight climate change. Developing nations get little of it
Private investment is crucial to addressing climate change. But a big barrier to private investment in developing countries is the perception that risks are higher than in industrialized nations.
Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
MOSCOW — (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea Bridge not fully operational until September 2023, says UK defence ministry
UK Ministry of Defence says only one rail track is open, and repairs will depend heavily on weather during winter months
