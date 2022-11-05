Closing days of nationwide elections always fascinate me. This year, the intensity of calling citizens to the voting booth seems greater. It’s the division, I think. The idea of bringing people together in a common cause seems workable only on a bifurcated basis. Republicans hold one set of views and Democrats another on Biden’s performance, abortion, education, the environment, crime and a whole range of other issues. At least, this seems to be the case.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO