Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Decision 2022: Bend’s Barb Campbell, Mike Riley, Ariel Mendez react to apparent city council victories
NewsChannel 21's Carly Keenan spoke Tuesday night with Bend City Councilor Barb Campbell, apparent winner of a two-year seat, as well as Mike Riley and Ariel Mendez, who were winning council seats in contested races. Article Topic Follows: Election. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to...
KTVZ
Bend Latino community leader Zavier Borja awarded $10,000 through Coors Light Líderes of the Year program
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the 16th consecutive year, through its Coors Light , Líderes of the Year program, Coors Light is honoring remarkable Latino leaders who have dedicated their lives to making a long-lasting impact in their communities, including Zavier Borja of Bend. As part of this year’s...
KTVZ
New Bend salon seeks to be carbon-neutral, seek workers to keep up with demand
Velvetgoldmine Collective on is a new salon on Southwest Simpson Avenue that opened back in June. It’s a carbon-neutral salon that recycles just about everything it uses. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
KTVZ
Crook County livestreams election workers so all can observe process online
Crook County Clerk Cheryl Seely says they began to livestream election ballot observing during the COVID-19 restrictions but are still doing it, allowing more people to be able to watch the process in action. You can find the link and more information under Election Observation, about halfway down this Crook County election page.
KTVZ
Decision 2022: Deschutes County Republicans, Democrats look for wins before results come in
At the Deschutes Republicans election party, Noah Chast is joined by Communications Chair Mark Knowles, while at the Deschutes Democrats gathering, Carly Keenan speaks with Bend mayoral candidate Melanie Kebler. Article Topic Follows: Election. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
KTVZ
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting won’t end election night
NewsChannel 21's Cathy Marshall visits the drive-up ballot box drop-off line and speaks with Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison about the ballot-counting process that will continue well past election night. Article Topic Follows: Local Videos. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
Comments / 0