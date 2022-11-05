ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Driver arrested on OUI charge and more after crash that injured State trooper in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after being rear-ended by a drunk driver in Randolph, according to officials. An MSP spokesperson said it was 7:18 p.m. on Sunday when the trooper’s vehicle was struck on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. At the time, the cruiser had been in the roadway’s breakdown lane, conducting a stop on an unregistered sedan that was slated to be towed.
RANDOLPH, MA
Man in court after fatally injuring a woman by crashing into her car

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who police said was responsible for a runaway wreck in Taunton was arraigned in district court Tuesday. 34-year-old Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is accused of crashing his SUV into another car, resulting in fatal injuries to the 54-year-old woman who had been driving the car. He faces a number of charges including manslaughter.
TAUNTON, MA
Raynham man dies of gunshot wound in homicide, police say

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in Taunton Sunday night. At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call of a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance. When responders arrived to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets, they found 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham suffering with a gunshot wound.
TAUNTON, MA
Worcester Police: 5 juveniles arrested, firearms recovered following early Sunday morning pursuit

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pursuit spanning several towns and cities in Worcester County ended with five juveniles being placed under arrest, according to officials. In a press release, the Worcester Police department said it was around 1:10 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle on Grafton Street. According to police, the vehicle sighted matched the image of a white Ford Explorer that was allegedly involved in a separate shooting incident.
WORCESTER, MA
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
Police block off area after stabbing in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - There were reports of a stabbing in Winthrop Sunday night. Police have blocked off part of the road with tape and an ambulance was called. No additional information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
WINTHROP, MA
Lynn Fire: 1 person unaccounted for after house fire on Circuit Ave

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Lynn say a person was unaccounted for after an early morning house fire forced residents, including two children, to escape. A multistory home on Circuit Avenue remained an active scene Tuesday, hours after Lynn Fire crews were able to put out a massive blaze that started sometime around 4 a.m.
LYNN, MA

