whdh.com
Acton police seize suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old in a coma
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police located and seized a vehicle Monday that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old in a coma, Police Chief Richard Burrows said. The vehicle of interest was identified after reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business. Cesar Soto had...
whdh.com
Driver arrested on OUI charge and more after crash that injured State trooper in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after being rear-ended by a drunk driver in Randolph, according to officials. An MSP spokesperson said it was 7:18 p.m. on Sunday when the trooper’s vehicle was struck on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. At the time, the cruiser had been in the roadway’s breakdown lane, conducting a stop on an unregistered sedan that was slated to be towed.
ABC6.com
Man target of drug investigation causes deadly crash in Taunton, state police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man that was a subject into a Massachusetts State Police drugs investigation has been arrested after a deadly crash in Taunton Monday. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, has been charged with manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide. State police said...
whdh.com
Man in court after fatally injuring a woman by crashing into her car
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who police said was responsible for a runaway wreck in Taunton was arraigned in district court Tuesday. 34-year-old Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is accused of crashing his SUV into another car, resulting in fatal injuries to the 54-year-old woman who had been driving the car. He faces a number of charges including manslaughter.
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WCVB
Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
whdh.com
Raynham man dies of gunshot wound in homicide, police say
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in Taunton Sunday night. At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call of a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance. When responders arrived to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets, they found 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham suffering with a gunshot wound.
ABC6.com
Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
whdh.com
State trooper recovering after crash in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after a crash involved their cruiser in Randolph on Sunday. State Police said the trooper was conscious and alert after the crash occurred on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. What led up to the...
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton
Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
whdh.com
Man arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting as city leaders boost police presence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police announced an arrest Monday in connection with one of several shootings in the city Sunday night. Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.
whdh.com
Two men hospitalized after shooting in Melrose, police searching for gunman
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said two men were shot in Melrose Sunday night. According to Police Chief Michael Lyle, the incident happened on Waverly Place near West Wyoming Drive at 7:30 p.m. after a verbal altercation led to both victims needing to be hospitalized. No additional info on their...
whdh.com
Reported stabbing in Winthrop under investigation after victim hospitalized
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Winthrop left at least one person wounded Sunday night, according to officials. Police Chief Terence Delehanty said officers were called o Shirley Street between Crystal Cove Street and Moore Street around at 8 p.m. to find a man with a stab wound. The...
whdh.com
Worcester Police: 5 juveniles arrested, firearms recovered following early Sunday morning pursuit
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pursuit spanning several towns and cities in Worcester County ended with five juveniles being placed under arrest, according to officials. In a press release, the Worcester Police department said it was around 1:10 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle on Grafton Street. According to police, the vehicle sighted matched the image of a white Ford Explorer that was allegedly involved in a separate shooting incident.
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department, Father Rob, holding annual Guns For Groceries event this month
The Fall River Police Department and Father Rob are holding the annual Guns For Groceries event to help decrease gun injury and gun violence. The program will offer grocery gift cards for guns – no questions asked. Anyone returning a shotgun or long gun will receive a $75 gift...
whdh.com
Police block off area after stabbing in Winthrop
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - There were reports of a stabbing in Winthrop Sunday night. Police have blocked off part of the road with tape and an ambulance was called. No additional information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
whdh.com
Lynn Fire: 1 person unaccounted for after house fire on Circuit Ave
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Lynn say a person was unaccounted for after an early morning house fire forced residents, including two children, to escape. A multistory home on Circuit Avenue remained an active scene Tuesday, hours after Lynn Fire crews were able to put out a massive blaze that started sometime around 4 a.m.
whdh.com
Five people shot in multiple incidents across the city within an hour, Boston police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said five people have been shot in several incidents Sunday night. Two people were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan, police said. There were other shootings throughout the city within an hour, with one person shot on Westview Street in Dorchester, and two more people shot on Rosa Street in Hyde Park.
whdh.com
Community members remember victim of deadly Mattapan shooting, decry spike in violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends of Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as the victim of a deadly double shooting in the neighborhood Sunday night mourned him on Monday as community leaders spoke out against a recent uptick in gun violence in the city. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend...
