Saint Petersburg, FL

Chocolate shop launches in live-work space

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Living where you work is not a new concept, but it is part of a brand-new home construction project in the Pinellas Park art’s district called Artistry at Park Station. The unique homes are already a sweet site for Jennifer Cruz. She purchased one...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Snowcat Ridge delays reopening due to Tropical Storm Nicole

DADE CITY, Fla. — Snowcat Ridge has delayed its reopening ahead of the tropical storm. Snowcat Ridge delays opening ahead of tropical storm. The snow park, originally set to open Nov. 11, will now open Nov. 16 for its third season. Snowcat Ridge said the decision was made for...
DADE CITY, FL
USF fires head football coach Jeff Scott

TAMPA, Fla. — Jeff Scott has been relieved as head coach of the University of South Florida's football program, athletic director Michael Kelly announced Sunday. In a release, USF officials said Special Teams Coordinator Daniel Da Prato will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL

