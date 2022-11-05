Read full article on original website
Lude Dude
3d ago
I don't think COVID and buffets are a smart mix . I have one close by and won't dare go near it , Your grabbing the same utensils as others standing shoulder to shoulder and people are literally discharging aerosolized saliva in your food as they talk standing over it .. No Thanks ☠️
