Florida State

Lude Dude
3d ago

I don't think COVID and buffets are a smart mix . I have one close by and won't dare go near it , Your grabbing the same utensils as others standing shoulder to shoulder and people are literally discharging aerosolized saliva in your food as they talk standing over it .. No Thanks ☠️

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you go there often on holidays, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
Ten Things You Might Not Know about Florida’s History

The below is an excerpt from James C. Clark’s book A History Lover’s Guide to Florida. You can see James C. Clark at the Miami Book Fair on Saturday, November 19, at 12 p.m. in the MAGIC screening room at building 8. It is a simple question that...
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

MIAMI – Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. Hurricane watches are in effect for the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic...
L. Cane

Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It

State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
Sale of Bohemian Hotel Celebration in Orlando

Hodges Ward Elliott, a boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the fee-simple sale of the Bohemian Hotel Celebration, Autograph Collection, a 115-room hotel in Celebration, Florida, which is part of the Orlando market. The prominent hospitality asset, unencumbered of management and part of Marriott’s upscale Autograph Collection of luxury...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
