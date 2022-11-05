Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News: NWA Altering Title Belt?, Sheamus’ Return To TV
A new report from Fightful Select indicates that a change may be coming to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. It’s rumored that the title may have been sized to fit Tyrus, who is challenging for the title at Hard Times 3. He will be facing current champ Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way match for the strap. NWA Hard Times 3 will take place on November 12th.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Hits Another Huge Milestone As WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns has hit another milestone as WWE Universal Champion. On Tuesday, the Tribal Chief hit the 800 day mark of his Universal Title reign. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at Payback 2020 to capture the championship. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns unified the WWE men’s championships by defeating...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Teases Joining WWE – Feud With Karrion Kross After NWA Exit
Nick Aldis has teased that he could soon be part of WWE after handing in his notice with the NWA. Aldis, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joined the promotion in 2017 and has been arguably the promotion’s top star. Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Miz Admits To Dexter Lumis Conspiracy On Hidden Camera On WWE RAW
On Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, the storyline involving Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and The Miz continued. While The Miz further denied allegations of initially hiring Lumis to stalk him, Gargano pulled something out of his sleeve. Gargano revealed that a Hollywood agent that The Miz recently spoke to was actually a private investigator hired by himself, wearing a hidden camera.
ewrestlingnews.com
Big E. Appears At NASCAR Race, News On Rhea Ripley, SmackDown, Bray Wyatt, More
You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the top ten badass Rhea Ripley moments:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown In Three Minutes” video...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from November 7, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Wendy Choo defeated Tamina. Xyon Quinn defeated Akira Tozawa. Tell...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Blasts WWE For Inducting ‘Bully’ JBL Into The Hall Of Fame
Ric Flair has called out WWE for allowing the induction of John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield into the Hall of Fame despite his history of alleged bullying. JBL has faced accusations of bullying for years, with stars including Mark Henry, Matt Hardy, Daivari, Ivory, and others all having called him a bully in interviews.
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae Says Becky Lynch Set A High-Bar For WWE Return After Pregnancy
WWE RAW Superstar Candice LeRae has spoken about the high bar set by Becky Lynch for new mothers returning to wrestling. LeRae, who gave birth to her and Johnny Gargano’s first child Quill earlier this year, returned in September as part of the RAW roster. Lynch’s first reign as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Referee Was Blown Away By Logan Paul’s Performance At Crown Jewel
Many were impressed by Logan Paul’s performance at WWE Crown Jewel. The YouTube celebrity took Roman Reigns to the absolute limit and even filmed himself performing a frog splash onto the Tribal Chief through the announce table. In his latest Reffin’ Rant on Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (11/8/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT Women’s Tag Team titles: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. Five minute challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Booked For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Grayson Waller took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will be appearing on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Being Advertised For SmackDown, Other Stars To Appear
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. According to several fans located in the area, Roman is being advertised for the blue brand this Friday. Local ads in Indianapolis (the site of this week’s event) indicate that Roman will be on the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Damian Priest, Roman Reigns, Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle for this Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are also being advertised for the tapings. The Special Olympics recently announced a new School of Strength program featuring...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Titles Matches, More Added To Next Week’s WWE NXT
Two title matches have been added to next week’s episode of WWE NXT. That’s in addition to one more match and two separate segments. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy...
Comments / 0