Read full article on original website
Related
extension.org
When and how to transplant hydrangeas in Lucas county? #816037
When is the best time to transplant a hydrangea in Lucas or Wood county OH?. Thank you for your question. Autumn or spring, while the plants are dormant, are generally the most optimal times to transplant hydrangeas. Autumnal dormancy occurs after the flowers have died and the leaves have fallen.
extension.org
field for wildlife #816040
Would like to know if you can tell me, when is the best time to cut down this patch of wild foliage, that I leave for the wildlife, such as caterpillars........thought if I cut it down once a year, I could avoid having thistle & trees sprout up. I don't know if there is wildlife wintering over in there. I grow native plants & feed the birds in winter & supply water for them. please advise me if you can. thanks, Shirley.
Comments / 0