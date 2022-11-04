Would like to know if you can tell me, when is the best time to cut down this patch of wild foliage, that I leave for the wildlife, such as caterpillars........thought if I cut it down once a year, I could avoid having thistle & trees sprout up. I don't know if there is wildlife wintering over in there. I grow native plants & feed the birds in winter & supply water for them. please advise me if you can. thanks, Shirley.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO