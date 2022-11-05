Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Check out the area football rankings for the end of the regular season
1. Edna Karr 6-3 (No. 1 previous week) Was there ever a doubt? The Cougars ran roughshod through District 9-5A. How healthy is their quarterback?. The Wildcats have reached the semifinals in seven of the past nine seasons with two runner-up finishes. This is an experienced bunch. 3. John Curtis...
WDSU
Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win
NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
crescentcitysports.com
Easton, Newman, Kentwood among top seeds in eight divisions for LHSAA football playoffs
Eight teams, including two New Orleans schools and one from Tangipahoa Parish have earned top seeds for the LHSAA Prep Football playoffs. On the Select side, Warren Easton (9-1) receives the top seed in Division I. The Eagles get a bye, advancing to the regional round to face the winner of No. 16 Tioga and No. 17 Captain Shreve.
NOLA.com
He learned to swim so his grandfather would let him go fishing. Now this Rummel junior is a metro champion.
Calix Hammett learned to swim when he was 5-years-old so that his grandfather would let him go on a boat with him to go fishing. Now, the Rummel junior can do more than simply stay afloat. Hammett won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and was named the outstanding boys swimmer at the New Orleans metro swimming championships Sunday at Franco’s Health Club & Spa in Mandeville.
fox8live.com
LSU, Tulane move up several spots in Top 25 football polls
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU and Tulane continued climbing up the ranks in the college football polls Sunday (Nov. 6) after impressive victories on Saturday. The Tigers (7-2) jumped eight spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, following their thrilling 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide (7-2) dropped four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 with the loss.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?
Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
Hubig's Pies are back
Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Grammy-winning trumpeter Al Hirt was born 100 years ago this week
This week we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Grammy-winning musician Al Hirt, the New Orleans-born trumpeter and bandleader nicknamed “Jumbo” who was known both for his size and his enormous talent. Alois Maxwell Hirt Jr. was born in New Orleans on Nov. 7, 1922. His...
clarionherald.org
Fr. Bozeman: Being ‘woke,’ in the truest sense, means being a servant-leader, striving for sainthood
More photos of the 2022 Black Saints Celebration can be found on the Clarion Herald’s Facebook page. Although the rain canceled their traditional November parade heralding the holy men and women of the church, Catholics from across the Archdiocese of New Orleans packed the pews of St. Mary of the Angels Church in New Orleans Nov. 5 for the Black Saints Celebration prayer service, “Answering the Call to Be a Servant Leader.”
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
myneworleans.com
Reverend Michael B. Curry Delivers Homily to Treme Nov. 20
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Most Reverend Michael B. Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the U.S. Episcopal Church, will visit New Orleans on Nov. 19 and 20. He gained international fame as the African American homilist at the 2018 Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and American Actress Meghan Markel.
NOLA.com
Lafitte Seafood Festival, Bobby Brown, Covington Three Rivers Arts Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Nov. 8-14
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The festival features seafood, tours of the wetland preserve, and a music lineup mixing popular local bands and blasts from the past including The Marshall Tucker Band and The Orchestra, featuring members of ELO. Also performing are Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Better Than Ezra, the Creole String Beans, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. The festival also has amusement rides, craft vendors, seafood, kayak rentals, walks in the Wetland Trace Nature Preserve and more. Nov. 11-13 at the Lafitte Grounds and Auditorium. Tickets $10-$15. Free admission for kids under 13 years old. Visit lafitteseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.
dailyovation.com
Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Celebrates Thanksgiving with Feast
Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Celebrates Thanksgiving with Sumptous Dining Options. Enjoy 15% off and Complimentary Valet Parking with Seasonal Papa Noel Package. The holiday season is a time for gathering around the table with friends and family from near and far. This Thanksgiving, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. invites...
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
wbrz.com
New Orleans-based taco stand and margarita joint coming to Mid City in December
BATON ROUGE - A popular restaurant with two locations in New Orleans is planning its third in the heart of Mid City. The Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Government Street in December, and owners plan to add to the "Mid City vibe" with its Garden District locale.
thelocalpalate.com
How to Pan Fry Pork Chops, the Panee Way
Hallmark of New Orleans cuisine is the mingling of cultural influences that make the city’s most well-known dishes. Among them, how to pan fry pork chops into the humble paneed pork marries the techniques of Milanese dishes from the city’s Italian immigrant communities with a Creole flavor profile.
Willie or Willie? Cast your vote in this Louisiana mayor’s race
Willie or Willie for Mayor in Folsom, Louisiana.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
fox8live.com
Duplessis leading Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis is leading Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
