WKYC

Ohio State at No. 2 in second College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State held on to the No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday night. The Buckeyes are coming off a 21-7 win over Northwestern on a rainy and windy in Evanston. Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3), Penn State...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Ohio State remains No. 2 in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains the No. 2 team for a fifth-straight week in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. Last week, the Buckeyes were tied in the rankings with Tennessee at No. 2. This week, Tennessee fell to No. 5 after losing to Georgia 27-13.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Yost sues Family Dollar over deceptive pricing, ‘bait advertising’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost a week after announcing a lawsuit against Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the state is going after Family Dollar over deceptive pricing. Yost announced a lawsuit filed Monday claims the Virginia-based company advertises goods at one price on shelves and charging another,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announces sensory-friendly Wildlights event

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alongside the regular Wildlights event, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is also hosting a sensory-friendly light event. The sensory-friendly event will allow visitors to take a stroll through the zoo's light display on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with less people, noises and flashing lights.
COLUMBUS, OH

