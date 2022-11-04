Read full article on original website
Related
WKYC
Ohio State at No. 2 in second College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State held on to the No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday night. The Buckeyes are coming off a 21-7 win over Northwestern on a rainy and windy in Evanston. Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3), Penn State...
WKYC
Justice Sueing, Brice Sensabaugh lead Ohio State men's basketball past Robert Morris 91-53 in season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Key had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener on Monday night. Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with two...
WKYC
Ohio State remains No. 2 in latest AP poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains the No. 2 team for a fifth-straight week in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. Last week, the Buckeyes were tied in the rankings with Tennessee at No. 2. This week, Tennessee fell to No. 5 after losing to Georgia 27-13.
WKYC
Yost sues Family Dollar over deceptive pricing, ‘bait advertising’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost a week after announcing a lawsuit against Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the state is going after Family Dollar over deceptive pricing. Yost announced a lawsuit filed Monday claims the Virginia-based company advertises goods at one price on shelves and charging another,...
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize $9 million worth of cocaine
MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a male after a traffic stop November 2, 2022, in Madison County, Ohio. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 220 pounds worth of cocaine worth $9 million. On November 2, just before 2:00...
WKYC
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announces sensory-friendly Wildlights event
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alongside the regular Wildlights event, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is also hosting a sensory-friendly light event. The sensory-friendly event will allow visitors to take a stroll through the zoo's light display on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with less people, noises and flashing lights.
Comments / 0