FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Without question, Lucy Matheson is on some kind of roll. Tuesday, the junior from Longmont was named the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week for the second consecutive week after helping Colorado State women's swimming and diving beat rival Wyoming in the Rams' lone home swim meet, extending their dual winning streak to 18 in a row. She is the first Ram to ever earn the honor in back-to-back weeks and the first to earn it twice in a single season since Jessica Shepard in 2013-14. For the second straight week, Matheson won all three of her individual events, posting wins in the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes, as well as the 100 butterfly. She also led off the 200 medley relay team which won with a time of 1:44.69.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO