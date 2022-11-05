Read full article on original website
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Rams Roll To Season-Opening Victory
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Becoming more athletic was a goal, setting a recruiting plan in motion. The secondary gain from the players Colorado State's women's basketball program added was the waves of talent it could now bring to the floor. They used to play fast, now they could play faster. And they could do it longer, because there were more of them able to keep up the pace.
Rams Open Regular Season Tuesday Hosting BYU
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State women's basketball team will get its 2022-23 schedule underway, starting on Tuesday night when it hosts BYU in the season opener. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., in Moby Arena and fans are encouraged to wear white for the annual White Out game.
Matheson Continues Reign as MW Swimmer of the Week
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Without question, Lucy Matheson is on some kind of roll. Tuesday, the junior from Longmont was named the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week for the second consecutive week after helping Colorado State women's swimming and diving beat rival Wyoming in the Rams' lone home swim meet, extending their dual winning streak to 18 in a row. She is the first Ram to ever earn the honor in back-to-back weeks and the first to earn it twice in a single season since Jessica Shepard in 2013-14. For the second straight week, Matheson won all three of her individual events, posting wins in the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes, as well as the 100 butterfly. She also led off the 200 medley relay team which won with a time of 1:44.69.
Monday Presser: Lubick Remains an Inspiration for Program
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As a new coach learning about the biggest rivalry in the program, you go straight to the expert. One would be hard pressed to find someone who knows more about the Border War and the emotions is creates than Sonny Lubick. You'd also be hard pressed to find someone who tells better stories.
Stanford president drops bombshell conference realignment news
Pac-12 realignment negotiations are already underway, according to Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne. While nothing is imminent on the issue, Tessier-Lavigne obviously speaks with authority and says negotiations are ongoing at Faculty Senate meetings. “There is a lot that’s happening behind closed doors right now,” Tessier-Lavigne told the Stanford Daily. “I...
Cowboys Offer Colorado State Transfer Devin Phillips
An experienced and productive defensive lineman just hit the market, and Oklahoma State coaches want him playing in Stillwater next year. Colorado State defensive tackle Devin Phillips entered the transfer portal on Halloween. One week later, he had an offer from the Cowboys. Phillips is a 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle....
Hilbert Announces Retirement After Conclusion of Season
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After 26 seasons at the helm of Colorado State volleyball, head coach Tom Hilbert announced Monday he will be retiring from collegiate volleyball after the 2022 season. "Today, after much thought and reflection, I am announcing that I have decided to retire from coaching collegiate...
Rivera Nails Game-Winner in Season Opener
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Considering the offseason, being down 11 at half, then going to an 11-point lead, then finding the game tied with 7.3 seconds remaining, Monday's season opening scenario wasn't the most adversity Niko Medved's team has faced. And with the game which seemed at hand, Colorado...
Rams Close Out Fall With Win Over Rival
DENVER, Colo. – Technically, it was a hidden dual. The intent was crystal clear, however. "One hundred percent. It's so nice to beat them twice," Radka Buzkova said. "We wanted to prove we're a better team than them. It just shows Rams are better than Buffs." With no dual...
Men's Basketball Opens Season Hosting Gardner-Webb
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The 2022-23 basketball season officially tips off Monday night for Colorado State men's basketball as they host Gardner-Webb inside Moby Arena at 7 pm. In celebration of the new season, students arrive early and enjoy free Krazy Karl's Pizza courtesy of head coach Niko Medved and the men's basketball program.
Cole LaCrue, 3-star QB via 2023 class, announces B1G commitment
Cole LaCrue is heading to the B1G. He announced his decision to commit to Wisconsin per 9News Denver’s Jake Maier. LaCrue is a 3-star QB in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. He hails from Broomfield, Colorado and will be heading northeast to Madison. LaCrue is 6-foot-2, and weighs 190 pounds.
DU Hockey Mourns The Loss of Alum Peter McNab
DENVER – The University of Denver hockey program mourns the loss of alum Peter McNab, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. "Peter was always a great ambassador for the Denver hockey program, both during his NHL playing days that featured nearly 1,000 games played and for the past 35 years as one of the best hockey broadcasters in the business," said Richard and Kitzia Goodman Hockey Head Coach David Carle. "Peter was a great storyteller of the game and had an incredible ability to connect viewers and fans with not only what was happening on the ice but the history of the sport as well.
At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup
Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
CSU Athletics and Republic Services Partner to Tackle Hunger for Border War
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State Athletics and Republic Services will collaborate once again to host an on-campus food drive during tailgating for the Border War football game this weekend. Kick off is set for 5 p.m. and tailgating begins at 1 p.m. Stop by Republic Services' booth, near...
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
Your landlord probably hasn’t applied for Denver’s residential rental license program that’s meant to “eliminate slumlords”
Landlords are dillydallying when it comes to applying for Denver’s residential rental license — part of a new program that’s supposed to boost the city’s oversight of health and safety conditions at rental properties. Applications have been submitted for just 717 units, and only 534 had...
Wyoming, Colorado Law Enforcement to have zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving during Border War
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement in both Wyoming and Colorado will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the 114th Border War. The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
