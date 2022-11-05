Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Related
herosports.com
5 Candidates For South Florida’s Head Coaching Job
South Florida used to be one of the top non-Power Five programs in college football. The Bulls rose to as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll in 2007. As recently as 2017, the Bulls won 10 games. The last few years, however, have been rough for the program....
Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut in the program’s first game since Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright’s sudden retirement, and the No. 16 Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 on Monday night. With Wright watching, the Wildcats played in the opener a lot like the team coming off the retired coach’s last Final Four season. The Wildcats returned three starters (a fourth, Justin Moore, was injured) from the team that lost a national semifinal game to Kansas. Expectations have been tempered following Wright’s departure. Villanova, the defending Big East Tournament champion, was picked third in a preseason poll. Villanova also earned its lowest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2008. The polls meant nothing at tipoff.
Caleb Daniels pushes No. 16 Villanova past La Salle
Caleb Daniels hit six 3-pointers with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Eric Dixon added 20 points and three blocked shots
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: If You Voted By Mail, Stop Whatever You’re Doing and Check These Lists
The city has published the names of hundreds of voters whose mail-in ballots are problematic. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa
PHILADELPHIA – An argument inside a Philadelphia Wawa store escalated into a shooting early Friday morning. Police reported the incident at around 4:15 am at the Frankford Avenue Wawa in the Torresdale neighborhood. 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was arrested by police after he shot a 34-year-old man he was arguing with inside the convenience store. Frazier shot the man in the abdomen as he exited the store and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where was listed in stable condition. Frazier was charged for aggravated assault and multiple illegal firearms charges. The post Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
At Least 9 People Shot Outside Philly Bar
At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday night, sending multiple victims to area hospitals, authorities said. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Kensington and Allegheny, with a black car pulling up before someone inside fired dozens of shots into a crowd on the sidewalk, CBS Philadelphia reports. Seven of the victims were said to be in stable condition, while two others were described as critical. Police have said they believe multiple shooters were involved, though they are still working to determine a motive. Read it at CBS Philaldelphia
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Woman shot in Fairmount: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman in her 20s was shot in Fairmount early Sunday morning, officials tell CBS3. The shooting happened at Parrish Street and Corinthian Avenue around 4 a.m.The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital, police say. So far, there is no word on her condition.Police have not made any arrests.This is another shooting on an already violent weekend in the city.
Judge rules Philly shouldn’t be forced to change vote-counting plan for election, but the case isn’t over
HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Fox Chase’s Brady named acting city controller
Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday named Fox Chase resident Christy Brady, currently serving as Deputy City Controller, as Acting City Controller, effective immediately. Brady, with nearly 30 years of experience across a variety of roles within the Controller’s office, succeeds Rebecca Rhynhart, who resigned to run for mayor. “As...
Injured Pa. teen turned out to be the gunman in fatal subway robbery: sources
The teenager wounded in a shooting on a SEPTA subway turned out to be the gunman who shot and killed a 21-year-old man on Monday afternoon, sources say. The 21-year-old was shot multiple times and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died soon thereafter, according to 6ABC. Philadelphia...
Gunman Opens Fire On SEPTA Train Leaving 1 Dead, Another Hurt: Police
One man was dead and a teen was wounded when a gunman opened fire on a SEPTA train, Philadelphia police announced. Shots rang out at around 2:45 p.m. on a Broad Street Line train near Fairmont Avenue in north Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood, the department said. The victim, a 21-year-old black...
SEPTA police shoot suspect after deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
A SEPTA police officer heard the shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0