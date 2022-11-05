ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

herosports.com

5 Candidates For South Florida’s Head Coaching Job

South Florida used to be one of the top non-Power Five programs in college football. The Bulls rose to as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll in 2007. As recently as 2017, the Bulls won 10 games. The last few years, however, have been rough for the program....
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut in the program’s first game since Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright’s sudden retirement, and the No. 16 Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 on Monday night. With Wright watching, the Wildcats played in the opener a lot like the team coming off the retired coach’s last Final Four season. The Wildcats returned three starters (a fourth, Justin Moore, was injured) from the team that lost a national semifinal game to Kansas. Expectations have been tempered following Wright’s departure. Villanova, the defending Big East Tournament champion, was picked third in a preseason poll. Villanova also earned its lowest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2008. The polls meant nothing at tipoff.
VILLANOVA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA – An argument inside a Philadelphia Wawa store escalated into a shooting early Friday morning. Police reported the incident at around 4:15 am at the Frankford Avenue Wawa in the Torresdale neighborhood. 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was arrested by police after he shot a 34-year-old man he was arguing with inside the convenience store. Frazier shot the man in the abdomen as he exited the store and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where was listed in stable condition. Frazier was charged for aggravated assault and multiple illegal firearms charges. The post Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

At Least 9 People Shot Outside Philly Bar

At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday night, sending multiple victims to area hospitals, authorities said. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Kensington and Allegheny, with a black car pulling up before someone inside fired dozens of shots into a crowd on the sidewalk, CBS Philadelphia reports. Seven of the victims were said to be in stable condition, while two others were described as critical. Police have said they believe multiple shooters were involved, though they are still working to determine a motive. Read it at CBS Philaldelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in Fairmount: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman in her 20s was shot in Fairmount early Sunday morning, officials tell CBS3. The shooting happened at Parrish Street and Corinthian Avenue around 4 a.m.The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital, police say. So far, there is no word on her condition.Police have not made any arrests.This is another shooting on an already violent weekend in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Fox Chase’s Brady named acting city controller

Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday named Fox Chase resident Christy Brady, currently serving as Deputy City Controller, as Acting City Controller, effective immediately. Brady, with nearly 30 years of experience across a variety of roles within the Controller’s office, succeeds Rebecca Rhynhart, who resigned to run for mayor. “As...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
