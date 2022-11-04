Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp claimed victory Tuesday after Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to the incumbent in a rematch of their 2018 race. “Well, it looks like the reports of my political death have been greatly exaggerated,” Kemp told supporters in a sometimes-defiant victory speech after two years of trouble had threatened to snuff out his reelection bid. Kemp argued in his victory speech that his campaign, which saw him use the power of his office to shower tax cuts and cash on voters while attacking Abrams for being insufficiently supportive of police, was a recipe for Republican success in Georgia. Democrats believed that an increasing share of nonwhite voters would put them on the path to victory in the state. “This election proves that when Republicans stay focused on real world solutions that put hard-working people first, we can win now, but also in the future, y’all.” Kemp said.
Live Results: Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, faces off against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Padilla keeps California Senate seat in Democratic column
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Padilla was elected Tuesday to his first full term as U.S. senator for California, solidifying his position as one of the country’s top elected Latinos and a leading Democratic voice in Congress for more expansive immigration laws. In a show of how comfortable he felt as a strong favorite, Padilla — who was appointed senator by California Gov. Gavin Newsom when Kamala Harris became vice president — worked hard in the run-up to the election for fellow Democrats in tight races instead of focusing on his Republican opponent, constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser. Padilla even traveled to Arizona in the campaign’s final weeks for embattled Senate incumbent Mark Kelly. With 4.3 million votes counted, Padilla had 63% and Meuser had 37%. Padilla also won a special election to fill the last two months of the current term. In an odd twist, voters cast ballots twice: once to fill the remainder of Harris’ term and the other for a new six-year term.
Factbox-U.S. midterm elections: The race for control of the Senate
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Americans cast ballots on Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats keep control of the U.S. Senate, as 35 of its 100 seats are up for grabs.
Vote 2022 | After hard-fought battle, Ted Budd wins U.S. Senate seat
Congressman Ted Budd has won North Carolina's Senate race, maintaining a Republican hold in a battleground state that will be key in determining which party controls the chamber.
Democratic Reps. Gonzalez, Cuellar win reelection in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
Why AP called Georgia governor race for Brian Kemp
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED GEORGIA FOR BRIAN KEMP. Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp racked up enough of a lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams that she could not catch up given the number of outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds. That’s what led AP to call the gubernatorial contest...
Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is projected to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz in the state’s marquee Senate race, delivering a crucial win for Democrats. NBC News and Fox News called the race. Fetterman’s victory comes after the race became a jump ball in the final weeks, with Oz having narrowed the gap in polling…
Midterms 2022: Gluesenkamp Perez holds early lead over Kent in 3rd Congressional District race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is off to an early lead over Republican Joe Kent in the race for Washington’s 3rd congressional district in early results Tuesday evening. Thirty-one percent of District 3 voters voted for Gluesenkamp Perez in the primary, while about 22.8% voted for Kent. Kent, who was...
Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. But Hochul’s ability to break that barrier has become shaky in the final stretch of the election as her opponent, Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, has tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive. Hochul, speaking at a stage in New York City under a glass ceiling, declared victory late Tuesday evening but The Associated Press had not yet declared a winner in the race. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York,” she said.
Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates | Voters make their voices heard across the Triangle
These hot races in North Carolina could impact Senate and House control in Washington.
Foushee cruises to win in US House 4th District; will replace fellow Democrat David Price
Democratic State Sen. Valerie Foushee cruised to victory Tuesday night where she'll replace fellow Democrat Rep. David Price, who is retiring, and become Congresswoman for North Carolina's 4th District.
Live Results: Republican John James faces off against Democrat Carl Marlinga in Michigan's 10th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple time zones, the first polls closed at 8 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 9 p.m. EST.
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd, a three-term congressman, has sought to capitalize on Donald Trump’s endorsement, soaring inflation and tens of millions of dollars spent by super PACs attacking Beasley’s judicial record on crime and her support for President Joe Biden’s policies. The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate. While statewide elections in North Carolina are usually closely divided, Democrats have had a poor run for the Senate in the 21st century. Republicans have won seven of the eight Senate elections, with only Democrat Kay Hagan coming out on top in 2008.
Comments / 0