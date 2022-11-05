Tennessee sat atop the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Saturday, but that all changed with the weekend’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. Now, there are questions as to what things could look like in regard to the postseason for the Vols. College football analyst Rece Davis recently weighed in on where he saw the team being placed at by the CFP committee in the next release of the rankings.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO