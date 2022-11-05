ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Memphis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

The Memphis Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Gym. Memphis was 22-11 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-78. Vanderbilt had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 75-73 by the Xavier Musketeers.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Vanderbilt makes decision on coach who had shocking Kanye comments

A week after Vanderbilt Commodores’ defensive backs coach Dan Jackson posted on Facebook that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “two steps ahead of everyone,” Vanderbilt has asked Jackson himself to “step back” from his job. That’s after Jackson deleted his initial Facebook post and posted an apology to Twitter, but also after he coached as normal in the Commodores’ 38-27 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday. Here’s the initial post, screenshotted by the Stop Antisemitism group on Twitter last Thursday afternoon:
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis weighs in on where Tennessee will be ranked by CFP committee

Tennessee sat atop the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Saturday, but that all changed with the weekend’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. Now, there are questions as to what things could look like in regard to the postseason for the Vols. College football analyst Rece Davis recently weighed in on where he saw the team being placed at by the CFP committee in the next release of the rankings.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Bond revoked for former Smith County coach

The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Deadly shooting investigation in South Nashville

A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. Dr. Jason Martin speaks after losing governor’s race …. Dr. Jason Martin spoke Tuesday night after losing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

Judd Concert Marks 50 Years of Music in Murphy Center

Story and Photo by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. Country Music Television and Middle Tennessee State University partnered together for an iconic night of country music and anniversaries at Murphy Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Wynonna Judd, a part of The Judd’s duo, invited fellow country artists Ashley McBryde, Brandi...
MURFREESBORO, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy