dicksonpost.com
TSSAA unveils initial football regions for 2023, 2024 seasons
Tennessee high school football will have a fresh look next year. The TSSAA has set initial football regions for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Vanderbilt basketball: Commodores to tip off season with in-state showdown against Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt and Memphis will capture a good bit of attention from the college basketball world Monday when they provide arguably the best game on tap for the sport's opening night. On top of that, the two programs sit just three hours apart on I-40 and tout former NBA stars at head coach in Jerry Stackhouse and Penny Hardaway.
Rick Barnes explains decision to redshirt freshman guard DJ Jefferson
Rick Barnes revealed Tennessee's plans to redshirt freshman guard DJ Jefferson following the Vols' 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech in their season-opener on Monday night. Jefferson was the only scholarship player to not play in the win. "We are going to redshirt (him)," Barnes said afterwards when asked about Jefferson's...
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
CBS Sports
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Memphis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The Memphis Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Gym. Memphis was 22-11 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-78. Vanderbilt had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 75-73 by the Xavier Musketeers.
thecomeback.com
Vanderbilt makes decision on coach who had shocking Kanye comments
A week after Vanderbilt Commodores’ defensive backs coach Dan Jackson posted on Facebook that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “two steps ahead of everyone,” Vanderbilt has asked Jackson himself to “step back” from his job. That’s after Jackson deleted his initial Facebook post and posted an apology to Twitter, but also after he coached as normal in the Commodores’ 38-27 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday. Here’s the initial post, screenshotted by the Stop Antisemitism group on Twitter last Thursday afternoon:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis weighs in on where Tennessee will be ranked by CFP committee
Tennessee sat atop the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Saturday, but that all changed with the weekend’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. Now, there are questions as to what things could look like in regard to the postseason for the Vols. College football analyst Rece Davis recently weighed in on where he saw the team being placed at by the CFP committee in the next release of the rankings.
Sidelines
Band of Blue Hosts 59th Annual Contest of Champions for High Schools in the Region
Story and Photos by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. Middle Tennessee State University’s Band of Blue hosted the 59th annual Contest of Champions (COC) on Saturday, Oct. 29th in Floyd Stadium. COC is the longest running marching band competition in the country. Band of Blue runs the competition, with...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
WKRN
Bond revoked for former Smith County coach
The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
Williamson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Williamson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WKRN
Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
WKRN
Deadly shooting investigation in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. Dr. Jason Martin speaks after losing governor’s race …. Dr. Jason Martin spoke Tuesday night after losing...
Sumner County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Sumner County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
Sidelines
Judd Concert Marks 50 Years of Music in Murphy Center
Story and Photo by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. Country Music Television and Middle Tennessee State University partnered together for an iconic night of country music and anniversaries at Murphy Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Wynonna Judd, a part of The Judd’s duo, invited fellow country artists Ashley McBryde, Brandi...
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
17-year-old reported missing from Cheatham County
Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Cheatham County who has not been seen since last week.
