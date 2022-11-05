ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Passerby's Quick Thinking Saves Lives in Residential Fire in Scott

 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE ( KPEL News ) – A driver who noticed a house fire in Scott may have saved three lives after some quick thinking.

Just after midnight Friday night, the Scott Fire Department was called to a residential fire on Louisiana Highway 93. The call came from a civilian who was traveling down the highway and noticed the fire coming from the home. That driver pulled into the driveway and immediately called 911.

Scott Fire Department via Facebook

He also began blowing the horn on his car, which apparently woke up one of the occupants of the home. That person then woke up the other two occupants, but due to the intensity of the fire, they had to break a window to get out of the home.

The three adult occupants made it out of the home safely, though one had a cut on their foot from the broken glass.

The initial investigation led the fire department to determine that a charcoal grill on the front porch was not completely out when Friday night’s high winds re-ignited the coals, which spread to the entire porch, exterior walls, and into the home.

The home received moderate fire damage, according to the Scott Fire Department. Firefighters from Duson and Carencro assisted in putting out the fire.

