WWE To Work With NJPW For ‘Forbidden Door’ Dream Match?
With WWE seemingly slowly opening its ‘Forbidden Door’ lately, could the company work with NJPW at some point soon?. Will Ospreay seems to think it may be possible. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Ospreay named WWE’s Ricochet and Seth Rollins as dream opponents. Interestingly, he also said:. “I...
16 Potential 2023 WWE Money In The Bank Winners Ranked From Least Likely To Most Likely
With Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the November 7 episode of Raw, so ends the cash ins for the next 6 months. With rumours of WWE potentially moving the match back to WrestleMania next year, and the concept of Money In The Bank cash-ins being on the mind, it’s time to look at who could be the lucky man and woman to achieve the briefcase next year.
Roman Reigns Next WWE Appearance Date Revealed?
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ next WWE appearance date has been revealed. The Tribal Chief made his most recent defence of his titles at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Roman defeated YouTube star turned wrestler Logan Paul in the main event with a Spear. During the show,...
Update On Another Released Star Returning To WWE
There has been an update on another released WWE star that may soon be returning to WWE. Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative in July following the retirement of Vince McMahon, many former WWE stars that were let go have found their way back to the company. Most...
Major Heat Between Two WWE Stars?
Two WWE stars have found themselves in a heated exchange on Twitter, seemingly implying there is some major heat between the two. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman took to Twitter after his performance at Crown Jewel, praising himself and Omos for their performance on the show. In the tweet...
WWE Star To Miss Raw November 7
WWE Raw star Omos is set to miss Monday’s (November 7) edition of Monday Night Raw, following WWE Crown Jewel. At the November 5 premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Omos faced Braun Strowman in a super-heavyweight battle. Strowman was ultimately victorious, pinning Omos after a huge powerslam. TMZ...
First WarGames Match For Survivor Series Announced On WWE Raw
With a violent feud continuing from Crown Jewel to WWE Raw, one champ has just declared that the battles will be settled at WarGames!. A segment on tonight’s WWE Raw revealed one of the planned WarGames matches with an on-going feud set to face the final war at the premium live event.
NXT Star Makes Main Roster Debut At WWE Raw
At tonight’s (November 7th) WWE Raw, another fan favorite NXT star has made their main roster debut, find out who!. A talented woman by many names throughout her time in NXT (may it be Karen Q or Mei Ying) tonight was the night for Wendy Choo to make her main roster debut!
WWE Star Returns Home For First Time In 14 Years (Video)
A video has emerged of WWE star Omos returning to his home country of Nigeria for the first time in 14 years. It was recently announced that Omos will miss this evening’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw after flying to his home country to spend time with his family.
WWE Star Confirms Injury Following SmackDown
A WWE SmackDown star has confirmed their injury following this week’s (November 4) episode of SmackDown. On last week’s episode of the show, Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the returning Emma in an open challenge. After Rousey’s victory, she was greeted by her friend...
Former WWE Star Is Ready For The Royal Rumble
A former WWE star has said that they are willing to make an appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble if they are asked to by Triple H. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most popular annual events, with the winner of the titular match being offered a guaranteed title match at that year’s WrestleMania.
Hilarious Logo For Raw 30th Anniversary Revealed
The 30th anniversary of WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, is set to take place in January of 2023. The first ever episode of the show aired on January 11, 1993 from the Manhattan Center in New York City, and was headlined by the Undertaker taking on Damien Demento.
WWE Raw Stars Now Available On Pay-Per-View
WWE stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae both made their returns to the company recently following the change of WWE regime. Gargano made his surprise return on the August 22 episode of Raw in Toronto, with Candice making her surprise return on the September 26 episode of Raw in Edmonton.
“I’m Back Up & Running!” Says Wrestling Legend After WWE Opening
One wrestling legend has taken to Twitter to thank WWE for their return to the opening bumper, referring to it as “a big f******g deal”. Ric Flair followed through on his plan to watch Monday Night Raw and noted the change was to his liking. After Tweeting out...
New Segment Announced For November 8 WWE NXT
A new segment has been announced for next week’s (November 8) episode of WWE NXT. On last week’s show, NXT Champion Bron Breakker teamed with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee in a losing effort to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. After the match, Von Wagner, who...
Released WWE Star Discusses Possibility Of Return Amid Speculation
Former WWE star Chelsea Green has addressed the possibility of a return to the company, amid speculation about her wrestling future. A number of released WWE names have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Emma most recently making a surprise comeback on the October 28 edition of SmackDown.
New Champion Crowned On WWE Raw
A title changed hands tonight on WWE Raw. After making a big impact at the tail end of a segment announcing the women’s division’s match for Survivor Series WarGames, Nikki Cross made a thunderous in-ring return to the championship scene. The recently returned and more rabid than ever...
WWE NXT Star To Answer Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge?
WWE announced earlier today that United States Champion Seth Rollins would be holding an open challenge on tonight’s (November 7) episode of Raw. Rollins captured the title from former champion Bobby Lashley on the October 10 episode of Raw. Rollins has been feuding with Mustafa Ali in recent weeks,...
Roman Reigns Reacts To Logan Paul WWE Crown Jewel Title Defence
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has sent a message to Logan Paul following their bout at Crown Jewel. In the main event of the November 5 premium live event, Reigns defended his gold against influencer Logan Paul in a match that surprised many. After weeks of teases, Logan Paul...
Fiery Feud From SmackDown Spills Over To WWE Raw
Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7) kicked off with fiery promos between two teams ready to do battle. Trading passionate promos, the New Day and the Usos kicked off WWE Raw on November 7, 2022. With the Usos taking the ring first to note that they were well...
