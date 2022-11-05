Read full article on original website
greenwichfreepress.com
Election in Greenwich Yields Democratic Victories for Meskers, Arzeno, Khanna. Crow-Fazio Race Heads to Recount…
Election night in Greenwich featured happy outcomes for several Democratic candidates. DTC chair Joe Angland said the Democratic volunteer effort had been heroic. “Tonight we celebrate. Tonight, it is ‘Heck, yes,'” Angland said in a nod to Hector Arzeno’s win in the 151st district against Republican opponent, former BOE member and chair, Peter Sherr. “And a return to sanity.”
greenwichfreepress.com
KALB: Hec Yes, Sherr-ly No!
Submitted by Scott Kalb, RTM D7; Secretary, Legislative and Rules Committee; RTM Observer, Greenwich Retirement Board. Please join me in supporting Hector Arzeno for State Representative of District 151 in our coming election. I have worked with Hector in our town government for a number of years and have come to admire his experience and judgement as a business executive, his longstanding commitment to public service in the RTM, and his devotion to community volunteering. Hector gets along well with people from all walks of life and knows how to get things done.
greenwichfreepress.com
Niemynski: Lopez knows the issues facing our town
I’m writing to you about a local Candidate for State Representative in the upcoming November election, Ed Lopez. Ed was elected to the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting in 2017 and is currently serving his third term. Given Ed’s understanding of Town Government through his time spent on the Representative Town Meeting, he knows the issues facing our Town, which are mostly the same as those affecting our State…growing the economy, strengthening public safety, improving our public school education, and maintaining local zoning control.
greenwichfreepress.com
KLOCKENBRINK: Vote While You Can.
It is true we take our vote for granted. Two hundred and forty million people were eligible to vote in the 2020 presidential election and roughly 158 million or 66 percent got to the polls. 2018 was a bit of an anomaly, but on average 40 percent of voters show up for midterm elections.
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: Vote for Humanity this Election Day
A piece of sage advice I once received: Judge a dinner date not by how they treat you, but by how they treat the waitstaff. I have learned to apply that litmus test across all facets of life, including with the sensitive political environment we are navigating. It matters less...
greenwichfreepress.com
MOOR: Parents know Better? Or is it really Only Republican politicians know it all?
Have you seen that sign on street corners in Greenwich recently. “Parents Know Better than Politicians. Vote Republican.”. This is especially galling. It hides the fact that Republicans denounce politicians’ work only when it doesn’t serve their ends. On school issues, Democrats have backed non-legislative ways, such...
greenwichfreepress.com
FRANTZ: Lopez is a Shining Star in This Election Season
There has been a lot of noise this election season – easy to get bogged down by it and miss the shining stars. One of them is Ed Lopez. I first met Ed Lopez on an RTM committee. He worked behind the scenes humbly and diligently, never needing the credit, just doing what was needed. Since then, we have collaborated on a few projects and we worked together on Fred Camillo’s campaign. I continue to be impressed by his dedication, his work ethic and his willingness to step in and help.
greenwichfreepress.com
McMAHON: Arzeno is kind, thoughtful, intelligent, hard working and a consummate public servant.
I am writing to endorse my dear friend and RTM colleague, Hector Arzeno, for State Representative in the 151st District. I’ve worked alongside Hector in “Great 8” for 3 years and he is kind, thoughtful, intelligent, hard working and a consummate public servant. Hector truly cares about his constituents and tries to befriend anyone he meets along his daily walks around our district with his Goldendoodle, Buddy. Politically, Hector is a centrist who will continue to advocate for local control of zoning, common sense gun laws, protecting a woman’s reproductive rights and preserving our environment. He is a true consensus builder who has had a productive working relationship with members of all political stripes on the RTM and Finance Committee.
greenwichfreepress.com
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: What’s the Fix for the Walk Bridge in Norwalk?
Imagine having to replace the George Washington Bridge, in-place, while still handling thousands of cars and trucks each day. The railroad equivalent of that is still underway in South Norwalk, replacing what’s known as the Walk Bridge, a vital rail link in the Northeast Corridor for Metro-North, Amtrak and the occasional freight train.
greenwichfreepress.com
Christ Church Greenwich to Host Free Talk on Raising Children of Outstanding Character
Christ Church Greenwich invites you to a free talk on Sunday, November 20 at 11:15am. The program, Learning & Leading: Raising Children of Outstanding Character, will feature Molly King, Head of School at Greenwich Academy and Adam Rohdie, Head of School, Greenwich Country Day School. Attend the talk either in...
greenwichfreepress.com
House of the Week: Desirable Private Lane in Old Greenwich
Historic property on one of the most desirable private lanes in Old Greenwich. The property is owned by descendants of the original Binney family. In an attempt to maintain the integrity of the neighborhood, they have sectioned off a piece of the original .93 of an acre to keep as open space in perpetuity. The lot size becomes 28,000 SF (Approx .64acre) with the privacy benefit of an acre. It is out of the flood zone and level land ideal to the build the home of your dreams up to 7000 square feet.
greenwichfreepress.com
Norma Englert, 71
Norma Englert, of Greenwich, passed away November 5, 2022, at the age of 71. She was born August 29, 1951 in Pana, IL to Ira & Eleanor Young. Norma attended Southern Illinois University (Carbondale) then later studied at F.I.T., where she earned a degree in Interior Design. For years she worked alongside her husband, Peter Englert, in his design studio in Mamaroneck.
greenwichfreepress.com
Silver Shield Foundation Walk to Honor Families of Fallen Heroes and in Memory of Bristol Police
The Silver Shield Foundation’s third Annual Greenwich Walk, in honor of the families of our fallen heroes and in memory of Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, will place on Saturday November 12, 2022, at Tod’s Point in Old Greenwich. Walkers will raise funds to...
greenwichfreepress.com
More Bank Fraud Arrests on Greenwich Ave: Duo from Flushing, NY Face Dozens of Charges
On Nov 3 Greenwich Police plainclothes officers in central Greenwich spotted suspicious activity of two alleged suspects visiting local banks. Along with bike patrol officers, they were able to detain and identify two suspects: Dexiang Zhang, 57, of Flushing, NY and Suibing Poon, 47, also of Flushing. Investigation revealed that...
greenwichfreepress.com
Wanted: Police Seek Whereabouts of Man in Greenwich and Stamford Break Ins
The Greenwich Police Department is searching for Miguel Angel Pedrosa, 52, of Southfield Ave Apt. 301 in Stamford. He is wanted by both the Greenwich and Stamford Police Department CT Police Departments for several charges for incidents which occurred early Sunday morning in both Greenwich and Stamford. Police say Mr....
greenwichfreepress.com
From Modest Beginnings in East Harlem, Storied Patsy’s Pizzeria Comes to Greenwich
Greenwich is in a for a treat. The storied Patsy’s Pizzeria that has operated in East Harlem since 1933 is coming to town. There are more than a dozen Patsy’s locations in New York, but when the restaurant opens at 130 East Putnam Ave, it will be the eatery’s first location in Connecticut.
greenwichfreepress.com
Woman’s Club of Greenwich Holiday Boutique Set for Nov 11 an 12
The holidays are in the air, and this weekend the Woman’s Club of Greenwich will hold their traditional “holiday boutique” to kick off the holiday gift shopping season. The setting for two days of shopping for one-of-a-kind items is the club’s Victorian mansion at 89 Maple Ave.
greenwichfreepress.com
Open Arts Alliance to Hold Auditions for The Wizard of Oz; New Theater Venue Announced
The Open Arts Alliance has announced audition dates for its March 2023 musical production of The Wizard of Oz. Auditions are December 12, 14 & 15 at 6:00 pm at River House. Callbacks will be December 16 at 6:00pm. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of...
