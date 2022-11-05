Read full article on original website
Cool Start to the Week, Feeling More Like December By the Weekend
Following what was a rather blustery and active start to the weekend, Sunday featured somewhat of an improvement in the weather department. Most of the day was spent under sun-filled skies with high peaking near the 60° mark. Monday features just as much sun. However, we’ll end up a little cooler thanks to a chilly light wind out of the north and northeast. But that doesn’t compare to the cold air arrives as we hop into the weekend.
Big pattern change means a big cool down later in the week
Temperatures will turn quite a bit cooler by the end of the week with highs struggling to even make it out of the 30s! Some of the coolest air we’ve felt all season is forecast to move behind another powerful Fall storm system later this week. Before the cool down temperatures are actually going to rise back close to 70 degrees by the middle of the week.
Where is my nearest polling place in Illinois?
Tuesday is election day, and all state-wide offices are up for grabs in Illinois. Tuesday is election day, and all state-wide offices are up for grabs in Illinois. Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago …. Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the...
Pritzker wins second term as Illinois Governor, defeating Bailey
Incumbent Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has defeated Republican challenger Sen. Darren Bailey to win a second term, according to the Associated Press. Pritzker wins second term as Illinois Governor, defeating …. Incumbent Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has defeated Republican challenger Sen. Darren Bailey to win a second term, according to...
Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment
Illinois voters decided Tuesday whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining …. Illinois voters decided Tuesday whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. Pritzker wins second term as Illinois Governor, defeating...
Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items
Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as...
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
Election conspiracy theorists ordered freed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Monday ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.
Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again
WASHINGTON (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington’s bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the so-called...
Illinois Treasurer: Demmer concedes to Frerichs
Two-term State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has been reelected after Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer conceded the race on Twitter. Prior to being elected treasurer, Frerichs served in the State Senate from 2007 to 2015. Demmer has served in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2013. Demmer’s campaign was largely funded...
