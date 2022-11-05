ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

KCAU 9 News

John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz

(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate. Multiple national media outlets have also declared Fetterman the projected winner in the race over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman on Twitter at 12:57 a.m. “We bet […]
