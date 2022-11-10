ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving Dinner in Tampa: All Your Options in One Place

By Brie Gorecki
 3 days ago
Thanksgiving is almost here, which means it’s time to think about all things food. Whether you’re hosting, enjoying the holiday at home, or want to book a restaurant, we’ve got your Thanksgiving dining plans covered.

Thanksgiving Dining in Tampa

Everything you need to know about where to go or what to include on your Thanksgiving table is right here. Our guide to Thanksgiving in Tampa includes the best restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day . If you’re hosting but don’t want the hassle of cooking, you can check out where to order Thanksgiving dinner to go .

Celebrating Friendsgiving or thinking about putting together a trendy and tasty grazing board ? We can help with that too!

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

Pull up a chair, relax and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at one of the many amazing restaurants in Tampa Bay. These sit-down restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day for brunch, dinner, or both. Book your reservations soon, as they tend to fill up quickly.

Order Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go

Sit back and let someone else take care of the cooking. Whether you want to take care of the turkey and bring in the sides, or want the whole meal cooked, here are the places around offering Thanksgiving Dinner to go . Be sure to check the deadlines for each place since most have to be ordered and picked up a day or two in advance.

Thanksgiving Buffets in Tampa Bay

When you want to spend Thanksgiving indulging in never-ending food, you need a Thanksgiving buffet. Pile it on with carving stations, raw bar selections, delectable desserts, and more. We’ve compiled a list of local spots that offer a delectable Thanksgiving buffet in Tampa Bay .

Grab the Best Thanksgiving Desserts Around Town

Although turkey is the star of Thanksgiving dinner, we all know that turkey day desserts are just as important. Several local bakeries are whipping up special desserts that you can order for you and your guests. Whether you want a traditional Thanksgiving pie or something unique (Thanksgiving cannoli, anyone?), here are some places where you can place an order to satisfy your holiday sweet tooth .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ufysf_0j04U9Bo00

Image Credit: Goody Goody

Celebrate Friendsgiving

If you’ll be gathering around the table surrounded by friends, there are tons of great ways to plan a fun Friendsgiving . If you and your pals feel like going out, there are also plenty of great restaurants to enjoy Friendsgiving around Tampa.

Put Together a Fun Grazing Board

If you’re hosting at home and want to make eating an all-day affair, try putting together a grazing board . You can also try your hand at one of the viral butter boards (which are also perfect to bring along if you’re not the one hosting).

Thanksgiving at Disney World

Having the Most Magical Place on Earth right down the road is a perk of living in Tampa Bay. Plenty of options are available for Thanksgiving dinner at Walt Disney World . Many locals like to take their out-of-town guests to enjoy Disney Springs during the holiday weekend.

Our guide to Thanksgiving at Disney Springs covers everything, from Thanksgiving dining options to parking info, and tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JMgZ_0j04U9Bo00

Raglan Road Exterior – restaurants in Disney Springs – Dani Meyering

More ideas for Thanksgiving Fun in Tampa:

