Jackson, MS

gojsutigers.com

JSU Women's Basketball to Open 2022-23 Campaign At North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.| The Jackson State women's basketball team will open its 2022-23 campaign on the road against #12 North Carolina Wednesday evening at Carmichael Arena. This game marks the teams' first meeting ever. The three-time defending regular season champions and two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Champions are...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Jackson State falls to Abilene Christian 65-56

ABILENE, TX --Ken Evans and Gabe Watson combined to score 35 total points, but the Tigers fell to the Abilene Christian Wildcats 65-56 on the road Monday. The Tigers (0-1) had two players score in double figures, led by Evans, who had 19 points. Watson tacked on 16 points and seven rebounds and Romelle Mansel added seven points and 14 rebounds.
ABILENE, TX
latechsports.com

Bulldogs Open Season with 78-61 Victory

RUSTON – The Talvin Hester era began with a victory as Louisiana Tech defeated Mississippi College, 78-61, on Monday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech (1-0) was at its best the last 10 minutes of the first half and the first 10 minutes...
RUSTON, LA
FanBuzz

Who is Kelvin Sampson's Longtime Wife?

In 2021, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson took his team to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four for the first time in nearly 20 years. His resurrection story and road back to college basketball's upper echelon has been filled with ups and downs. Before taking over the Houston basketball program,...
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor rallies for new JSU football stadium

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University (JSU).” Flaggs called on all JSU alumni in the State of Mississippi and surrounding areas to join in requesting Mississippi leaders to assist […]
VICKSBURG, MS
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING Trustmark and FHLB Dallas Award $750K for Affordable Housing

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Please replace the release dated November 4th, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005447/en/ Representatives joined to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing development in Jackson, Mississippi, that received a $750,000 subsidy from Trustmark National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
JACKSON, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Southern Gastropub in Jackson Mississippi | The Barrelhouse

Barrelhouse in Jackson, MS, offers a modern take on the traditional gastropub. The restaurant has an extensive beer list and a fully stocked bar. Food selections include salads and juicy burgers. You can also order Tex-Mex appetizers and Cajun signature dishes. The Barrelhouse serves lunch and brunch on Saturdays. The...
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University. Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and […]
JACKSON, MS
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON MEN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

Two Houston men were arrested in separate incidents over the weekend on marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Friday, Cpl. Armando Guerra conducted a traffic stop at the 2000 block of Highway 290 East for speeding and failing to stay in a single lane. Investigations revealed the driver Timothy Mitchell, 61 out of Houston, to be in possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. and for Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon. Mitchell was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX

