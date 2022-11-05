Read full article on original website
What is a market trend and what are its types?
A market trend can either be on a long-term, mid-term, or short-term basis. An upward trend, commonly known as a bull market is when the price of the stock is described as a rising trend. A bear market tends to appear when a recession enters the economy, and inflation and...
CGX vs BB: Which meme stock to watch in November?
As of August 31, 2022, the net loss for Blackberry Limited reduced to US$ 54 million. In Q2 2022, the net income of Cineplex Inc. was reported at C$ 1.3 million. As of August 31, 2022, Blackberry’s total assets decreased to US4 2,381 million. With the rising trend of...
What’s happening with Fortescue (ASX:FMG) shares lately?
Fortescue’s shares were trading 0.420% down today (8 November) at 11:00 AM AEDT. The company achieved record first-quarter iron ore shipments in the first quarter of FY23. China is expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions by the first half of 2023, which could lead to iron ore prices increasing. In...
What drove a2 Milk’s (ASX:A2M) shares 4% higher on ASX today?
On Tuesday (8 November), shares of a2 Milk jumped over 4% on the ASX, trading at AU$5.740 as of 2:30 PM AEDT. This was in line with the Consumer Staples sector’s positive performance, up 147.6 points around the same time. The company recently received approval from the US FDA...
What’s up with Novonix’ (ASX:NVX) share price?
Shares of Novonix were trading in the red in the early trade on Wednesdayay (9 November). The company recently secured grant funding from the US Department of Energy. The shares of the battery material developer Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) opened trading in the red territory on ASX on Wednesday morning. The company’s share price declined by 2.03% on the ASX to AU$2.455 per share at 10:42 AM AEDT today (9 November 2022).
Why is WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1) trading over 18% stronger today?
WA1 Resources shares were trading over 18% higher on the ASX at 2:09 PM AEDT today (8 November) Recently, the company shared assay results from its drilling at the West Arunta Project. Shares of WA1 Resources Ltd (ASX:WA1) gained significantly on the ASX during the afternoon trading session on Tuesday...
Converge Technology Solutions Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Converge Technology Solutions Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of eleven analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 10 cents per share. * Revenue rose 64.2% to C$603.21 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$612.82 million. * Converge Technology Solutions Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 10 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.7% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days six analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Converge Technology Solutions Corp shares had fallen by 25.7% this quarter and lost 55.1% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of C$18.23 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp is C$10.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 10:59 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.10 0.10 Met Jun. 30 2022 0.10 0.14 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.08 0.10 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.04 Missed.
Stocks to watch as retirement stress rises
New research has revealed that three out of every five (61%) people experience stress when contemplating retirement planning. Aviva revealed that about two-thirds (65%) of the people are fearful regarding the time span over which their pension savings would last. The 25 to 34-year-olds were especially more anxious about retirement...
