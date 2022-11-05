* Converge Technology Solutions Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 10 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of eleven analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 10 cents per share. * Revenue rose 64.2% to C$603.21 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$612.82 million. * Converge Technology Solutions Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 10 cents​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.7% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days six analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Converge Technology Solutions Corp shares had fallen by 25.7% this quarter and lost 55.1% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of C$18.23 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp is C$10.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 10:59 p.m. ​All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.10 0.10 Met Jun. 30 2022 0.10 0.14 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.08 0.10 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.04 Missed.

