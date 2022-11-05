Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Report: Odell Beckham attracting major interest from 1 NFC contender
A new team may be emerging as one of the favorites to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the stretch run of the season. The Dallas Cowboys are “expected to be in the mix” for Beckham in free agency, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas wants to add another receiver that can stretch the field, and clearly views Beckham as a possible fit for that role.
Mike McDaniel Yells ‘Stop It!' at Bears' Quarterback Justin Fields
Mike McDaniel yells 'Stop it!' at Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McDaniel tried a new defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. The Dolphins' defense hasn't had much...
atozsports.com
Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
WXII 12
2 coaches fired from Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold added into mix as QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals. The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Click the video player above...
Joe Mixon goes off for five touchdowns vs. Panthers
Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.
Yardbarker
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
iheart.com
Josh McDaniels Is a Failure
The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
Bears Observations: Justin Fields Dazzles in 35-32 Loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO – The Bears suffered a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field. But they had to have left Week 9 feeling even more confident in their future after the show quarterback Justin Fields put on against the Dolphins. Fields went 17-for-28 for 123 yards...
profootballnetwork.com
Top NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football: One More Great Game for DeSean Jackson?
If you’re looking for New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
SB Nation
Tom Brady comes through at the death to deliver a Buccaneers win
For over 59 minutes of game time on Sunday, it looked like Tom Brady’s season of misery was going to continue. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were struggling to generate any offense against the Los Angeles Rams. The non-existent Tampa Bay rushing attack remained so, as the Buccaneers gained just 51 yards on 20 carries against the Rams, averaging just 2.1 yards per rushing attempt. Brady, forced to shoulder the entire offensive load, was finding it difficult yet again to create explosive plays.
Justin Fields Breaks Record for Most QB Rushing Yards in a Game
Fields breaks record for most QB rushing yards in a game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields broke the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Fields broke Michael Vick's 173-yard game on the ground,...
profootballnetwork.com
Colts Fire Frank Reich: Reaction, Impact, Replacements, and What’s Next for Indianapolis?
Frank Reich is out as coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Jim Irsay on Monday decided to fire Reich midway through his fifth season, another disappointing year that featured yet another major mistake at quarterback. Reich won’t get another chance to get it right. He’s out of a job after a...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9: Kliff Kingsbury Is Flailing — And Failing
Two NFL coaches have now been fired — Matt Rhule by the Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich by the Indianapolis Colts. So what is the rationale for keeping Kliff Kingsbury as the Arizona Cardinals head coach? And why shouldn’t he be atop the remaining list of NFL coaches on the hot seat?
profootballnetwork.com
Chuba Hubbard Waiver Wire Week 10: Can He Provide Value on a Short Week?
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 10, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. Atlanta?
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy RB Start ’em Sit ’em Week 10: Jamaal Williams To Score, AJ Dillon To Remain Point-Poor
We are now nine weeks into the 2022 fantasy football season and have a better idea of what these teams are. Fantasy decisions will only get more difficult from here on out, so let’s take a look at our RB start/sit Week 10 plays. Before you set your lineups, be sure to check out our complete Week 10 fantasy football rankings.
profootballnetwork.com
Tom Brady Isn’t Done Yet — But the Los Angeles Rams Might Be
Daylight savings ended Sunday, so it’s only fitting Tom Brady turned back the clock. The worst year of the GOAT’s career almost hit rock bottom on Sunday. Instead, with just a few moments left to play, Brady orchestrated his 69th game-winning NFL drive. And oh, it must have felt nice.
profootballnetwork.com
Zay Jones Waiver Wire Week 10: Should Fantasy Managers Invest Ahead of a Potential Breakout?
Zay Jones is an intriguing name for fantasy football managers on the Week 10 waiver wire. Jones has worked his way into being a starter, as well as an every-down WR option for the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent weeks. Therefore, should fantasy managers look to add Jones on the Week 10 waiver wire, and how should they prioritize him compared to other options?
profootballnetwork.com
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Dameon Pierce, Amari Cooper, and Others Rank?
Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 10.
profootballnetwork.com
Jerick McKinnon Player Waiver Wire Week 10: Should You Add Him to Play the Jaguars?
Week 10 of the fantasy football is here, and the waiver wire is getting thinned out as we near the playoffs. One potential waiver wire option for fantasy managers is Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. We’re examining whether you should add the playmaker against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.
profootballnetwork.com
Early Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 10: Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, and More
As we start to consider the Week 10 start/sit options for fantasy football managers, we turn to the numbers to help us make our decisions. With the help of fantasy points allowed to the position from the 2022 NFL season, let’s see why the likes of Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, and more might be players to consider as start ’em or sit ’em options for Week 10.
Comments / 0