Black Eagle, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon

Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon, 46, passed away Friday November 4, 2022 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana after a long struggle with cancer. Christine was born December 11, 1975 in Choteau, Montana to Monte and Janet Shepard Adamson. She grew-up on the family farm in the Fairfield area where she attended school and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1995. After High school she met and married Neil Sheldon in 2003 and moved to Great Falls where she worked at Party America, Target, and Sam Goodes, besides being a mother and step-mother.
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls Pre Release Center reports resident not located

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Pre Release Center is looking for Jordan Ahenakew who was not located at the Center. The Center reports Ahenakew was not located at the Center at 3:30 Saturday. He is a 21-year-old Native American man described as being five feet, ten inches tall,...
montanarightnow.com

Firefighters respond to two fires in Great Falls Saturday

GREAT FALS, Mont. - This past Saturday when the Great Falls area was inundated with gale force winds, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded two working fires. The first fire occurred at 4800 Lower River Rd when branches from trees came in contact with power lines. When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down onto a large woodpile next to a garage. At the same time, a tree 100 feet away started on fire from hot embers being carried in the wind. With the help of the MANG Fire Department, GFFR was able to quickly extinguish the fires and kept them from spreading to nearby structures. There were no injuries, or structural damage because of these fires.
theelectricgf.com

GFFR responded to two fires due to weekend high winds

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires on Nov. 5 that were caused by high winds. The first was at 4800 Lower River Road when branches from trees came in contact with power lines. When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down...
montanarightnow.com

Shooting in Great Falls bar parking lot injures one

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police responded to a shooting in the Do Bar parking lot Saturday night, where one person was injured. The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to the ER with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries according to Great Falls Police Department public information officer Tony Munkres.
theelectricgf.com

GFPD investigating Nov. 5 shooting at The Do Bar

The Great Falls Police Department responded to a shooting in The Do Bar parking Nov. 5. One person was shot and was transported to the ER with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to GFPD. Police interviewed several parties and are not currently looking for anyone else that...

