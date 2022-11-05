Santa, music, among details released concerning December activities for Fall River’s Winter Wonderland

Two wanted fugitives have been apprehended by police after a crash in a reported stolen vehicle on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Troopers out of the Hope Valley Barracks responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, just north of the Connecticut State line in the Town of Hopkinton. Troopers learned that the vehicle involved in the crash was recently reported stolen out of New Hampshire.

HOPKINTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO