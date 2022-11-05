Santa, music, among details released concerning December activities for Fall River’s Winter Wonderland

Read full article on original website
Fall River Pride Committee hosting Transgender Day of Remembrance, drag story time
Fall River, Mass. (November 8, 2022) – The Fall River Pride Committee (FRPC) is for the second time hosting a walk for Transgender Day of Remembrance, starting at noon at Heritage State Park; 5 Water Street in Fall River, Massachusetts on November 20th. After a speaking program honoring transgender...
Attleboro La Salette Festival of Lights to display over 400,000 lights over 10 acres of land this month
La Salette will continue their popular Festival of Lights tradition this year bringing several hundred thousand to view the beautiful display. The National Shrine of La Salette Festival of Lights will begin on November 24, 2022 and will run until January 1, 2023. The Annual Festival of Lights is a...
Fall River Animal Control, Animal Rescue League, hosting free voucher day to spay, neuter cats
Another event is coming to Animal Control in Fall River that will help control the cat population. According to Fall River Animal Control, they will be hosting a voucher day courtesy of the Massachusetts Animal Fund and Animal Rescue League Boston on Tuesday, November 22nd. The ARL’s “Spay Waggin” is...
Fall River Police Department, Father Rob, holding annual Guns For Groceries event this month
The Fall River Police Department and Father Rob are holding the annual Guns For Groceries event to help decrease gun injury and gun violence. The program will offer grocery gift cards for guns – no questions asked. Anyone returning a shotgun or long gun will receive a $75 gift...
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road construction for the week of November 7th
Brow St. – Near intersection of Fifth St. Fifth St. – At Brow St. Fifth St. – At Hartwell St. Maple St. – Heading west from June St. towards N. Main St. New Boston Road – At N. Eastern Ave. Price Place. Prospect Street. Quequechan...
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
Bristol County DA releases name of victim in early morning homicide
Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Taunton Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide, which occurred early Sunday morning in Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on Sunday just after 1:30 a.m., Taunton Police received a...
Real or fake? Man reaches for gun after OUI traffic stop in Bristol County
Local police are looking to help educate the public after an incident that took place recently involving a traffic stop and a gun. According to Dighton Police, while on patrol Friday tonight, FTO Barros and Ofc. Almeida effected a motor vehicle stop in town. As Ofc. Almeida approached the driver’s...
Local police, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department make arrest on drug, gun, child endangerment charges
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Brock Avenue, New Bedford. During a search of the residence,...
State Police arrest two wanted fugitives after fleeing from crash in stolen vehicle on Route 95
Two wanted fugitives have been apprehended by police after a crash in a reported stolen vehicle on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Troopers out of the Hope Valley Barracks responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, just north of the Connecticut State line in the Town of Hopkinton. Troopers learned that the vehicle involved in the crash was recently reported stolen out of New Hampshire.
22-year-old Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed, another sent to the hospital, after afternoon crash
Officials report that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with Blue Sky Drive for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle and sedan that had been involved in a crash.
Bristol County man charged in crash death held without bail after being let out on bail on previous charges
A Bristol County man was arraigned this morning in Taunton District Court on charges of Manslaughter, Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide and Negligent Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to a motor vehicle fatality which occurred Monday afternoon in Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a district...
Massachusetts State Police Trooper injured after car slams into cruiser on highway
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after slamming into a police cruiser and injuring a State Trooper. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 7:15 p.m. yesterday a Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Route 93 north in Randolph, when the cruiser was struck from behind by a drunk driver. The Trooper, a 35-year-old male, was injured and was conscious and alert when transported to Boston Medical Center.
Woman killed in Taunton crash after suspect flees from Massachusetts State Police
A woman has died after a suspect ran from police and crashed into her vehicle Monday afternoon. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members of a State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop a motor vehicle in Middleborough being operated by a target of an ongoing investigation. The male suspect, who was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicle, fled the attempted stop and drove away at a high rate of speed.
