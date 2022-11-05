1933 House of Bourbon is slated to open at 1001 Enclave Parkway in Edwardsville on Nov. 16. Although the bar has bourbon in the name, it took owner Bernard D’Souza a while to develop his love of that particular type of whiskey. “I was actually always a whiskey person. I loved whiskey. It started with scotch and then went to single malts and then bourbon,” said D’Souza. He developed a taste for it with his wife, Simmi Kaur and, from there, the idea for 1933 was born. “You know, we love to have fun, love to party. And that became a passion of ours. We love to entertain people, love to go out and try different things. And so that all came together in this House of Bourbon.”

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO