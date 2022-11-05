Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
edglentoday.com
SIUE Men's Basketball Opens Season With Home Win
EDWARDSVILLE – DeeJuan Pruitt and Damarco Minor each turned in double-doubles Monday as SIUE opened the 2022-23 basketball season with an 85-57 win over Harris-Stowe at First Community Arena. SIUE improved to 38-17 all-time in home openers and has won 16 consecutive games over Harris-Stowe. "I thought we did...
edglentoday.com
Tigers Crowned Sectional Swimming Champions - Qualified For State In Multiple Events
SPRINGFIELD - The Edwardsville High School girl's swim team won the IHSA Chatham (Glenwood) Sectional on Saturday. The team came in first place with 233 points, beating out the next closest school, O'Fallon, with 190. The Tigers swam to multiple first-place finishes and had a "really amazing performance all across...
edglentoday.com
Loyola Academy Scores On All Five First Half Possessions, Takes 49-21 Win Over Tigers In IHSA 8A Second Round Football Playoff Game
EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Jake Stearney set the tone with a 74-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and from there, Wilmette Loyola Academy scored on all five of its first-half possessions in building a 35-0 halftime lead in going on to a 49-21 win over Edwardsville in a second round game in the IHSA Class 8A football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
advantagenews.com
Roxana falls to Fairbury in Class 3A playoffs; Collinsville, Edwardsville also bow out
After keeping it close for a half, Roxana couldn't hold off the Hawks in the second half and lost to Fairbury Prairie Central 41-20 Saturday. Nick Darr filed this report. Your browser does not support the audio element. Meanwhile at Class 2A:. Belleville Althoff 26, Redbud 14. Pana 68, Fairfield...
edglentoday.com
Tigers' Athletic Trainers Make Large Difference In Performance Of EHS Athletes
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School athletic trainers Katie Hamilton and Rylie Murray are key reasons that the Tigers are able to stay healthy and have the success they do in each sport. Hamilton is the head athletic trainer. "I have been at Edwardsville high school since November 2010," Hamilton said....
advantagenews.com
Route 66 monuments in place
Local tourism officials continue to create attractions along the former Route 66 in preparation for what they hope is a surge of interest in a few years when the “Mother Road” turns 100. A project called “Revitalizing the Last 100 Miles of Route 66” includes postcard murals, a couple of construction projects, and placement of a number of 12’ x 12’ Route 66 shield monuments.
edglentoday.com
SIUE Engineering Students Place First in Regional Blackbox Competition
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville engineering students saw great success at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers St. Louis Section Blackbox regional competition held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Washington University in St. Louis. Students competed in teams of two to analyze a mystery circuit and were tasked with figuring out the circuit details.
communitytimessc.com
Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV
Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
mymoinfo.com
Sunday chain reaction accident on I-55 in Festus
A chain reaction accident near Festus sent a Bonne Terre man to the hospital yesterday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that a GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of DeSoto was traveling northbound on I-55 near Highway A when he failed to brake due to traffic congestion, and he struck the right side of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Savannah Hassmeyer of Bonne Terre, she, in turn, struck the vehicle in front of her, which struck the vehicle in front, and so on. In all, 5 vehicles were involved in the accident. Hassmeyers’ passenger, 44-year-old Andrew Hassmeyer, also of Bonne Terre, was taken to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 11:30 on Sunday morning.
edglentoday.com
Velman Luther “Val” Stark
Velman Luther “Val” Stark, 98, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:16 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home. He was born May 14, 1924 in Granite City, a son of the late Fred and Evelyn (McDonald) Stark. Val married the love of his life,...
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
saucemagazine.com
1933 House of Bourbon will bring a taste of the Prohibition era to Edwardsville this fall
1933 House of Bourbon is slated to open at 1001 Enclave Parkway in Edwardsville on Nov. 16. Although the bar has bourbon in the name, it took owner Bernard D’Souza a while to develop his love of that particular type of whiskey. “I was actually always a whiskey person. I loved whiskey. It started with scotch and then went to single malts and then bourbon,” said D’Souza. He developed a taste for it with his wife, Simmi Kaur and, from there, the idea for 1933 was born. “You know, we love to have fun, love to party. And that became a passion of ours. We love to entertain people, love to go out and try different things. And so that all came together in this House of Bourbon.”
KSDK
Winter weather outlook for St. Louis area 2023
Freezing temperatures, snow and ice will be here soon. Weather First Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell has your winter weather outlook.
generalaviationnews.com
Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS
Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
advantagenews.com
New BJC Clinic coming to Godfrey
BJC HealthCare broke ground Monday on a new, state of the art medical clinic in Godfrey. The 14,000-square-foot outpatient care facility, with additional shell space for future expansion, will be at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street, near First MidAmerica Credit Union. It’s scheduled to open in 2023.
1520 The Ticket
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
FOX2now.com
Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police
Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty of …. There’s nothing quite like a road show that stirs up a big ol’...
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
Comments / 0