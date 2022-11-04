ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Lafitte Seafood Festival, Bobby Brown, Covington Three Rivers Arts Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Nov. 8-14

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The festival features seafood, tours of the wetland preserve, and a music lineup mixing popular local bands and blasts from the past including The Marshall Tucker Band and The Orchestra, featuring members of ELO. Also performing are Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Better Than Ezra, the Creole String Beans, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. The festival also has amusement rides, craft vendors, seafood, kayak rentals, walks in the Wetland Trace Nature Preserve and more. Nov. 11-13 at the Lafitte Grounds and Auditorium. Tickets $10-$15. Free admission for kids under 13 years old. Visit lafitteseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish

A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
FOLSOM, LA
NOLA.com

Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year

The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
NORCO, LA

