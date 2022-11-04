Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA.com
History erased: The Troxler cottage stood in the Quarter for almost 2 centuries
You win some, and you lose some. It’s an age-old adage, one adopted more often than not by losers eager to take the sting out of a defeat. But that doesn’t take away from its underlying truth — or its application to all aspects of life. That...
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
New Orleans jury awards $51 million over fatal Lamborghini crash on Tchoupitoulas Street
An Orleans Parish jury has awarded $51 million to the parents of a 23-year-old woman who was killed when business owner Jason Adams took her on an inebriated joyride in his Lamborghini, hit a curb at an estimated 118 mph and crashed into the Tchoupitoulas Street floodwall. Adams, 36, was...
Hubig's Pies are back! Beloved New Orleans treat returns after decade of longing, craving
There was surprise, delight, even some incredulity. But it was true: Hubig’s Pies are back. The first, lucky New Orleanians to get their hot little hands on fresh Hubig’s pies after more than a decade finally did so on Sunday morning. UPDATE: Hubig’s Pies delays return, but new...
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
Where can you buy Hubig's pies in New Orleans? These stores are selling the famous hand pies.
Hubig's Pies are back in stores after a long 10 years. Here's where you can find them in the New Orleans metro area. Rouses stores got the pies first, starting with the Uptown location at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. The pies will be going out Wednesday to other Rouses locations in...
Lakeview Regional acquisition pending approval from state Attorney General's Office
Lakeview Regional Medical Center patients and employees can expect a “seamless transition” under LCMC Health’s recently announced plan to acquire the Covington-area hospital as part of a $150 million, multihospital deal. Greg Feirn, LCMC’s chief executive officer, said the proposed sale will create a partnership that will...
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
Lafitte Seafood Festival, Bobby Brown, Covington Three Rivers Arts Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Nov. 8-14
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The festival features seafood, tours of the wetland preserve, and a music lineup mixing popular local bands and blasts from the past including The Marshall Tucker Band and The Orchestra, featuring members of ELO. Also performing are Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Better Than Ezra, the Creole String Beans, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. The festival also has amusement rides, craft vendors, seafood, kayak rentals, walks in the Wetland Trace Nature Preserve and more. Nov. 11-13 at the Lafitte Grounds and Auditorium. Tickets $10-$15. Free admission for kids under 13 years old. Visit lafitteseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.
Here's who voters picked to serve on Jefferson Parish's nine-member school board
Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Campaigning on issues ranging from teacher shortages to school safety, more than a dozen candidates were on the ballot. Incumbents Clay Moise and Chad Nugent and newcomers Steven Guitterrez and Kris Fairbairn Fortunato were...
1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish
A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
Covington police arrest 3 men in connection with shooting near St. Tammany Parish Fair
Three men were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish Fair last month that panicked some fairgoers who heard the gunshots, authorities in Covington said. Artreal McDowell, 18, Anthony Ford Jr., 23, and Jonathan Bagent, 29, were booked with attempted second-degree murder. Bagnet and Ford...
New Orleans deputy accused of stealing coworker's debit card, paying Entergy, Cox bills
An Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was booked last week with counts of malfeasance in office, identity theft and access device fraud after allegedly stealing an Sheriff's Office nurse's debit card and using it to pay utility bills. Brittany E. Spencer White, 37, took an ID and debit card out...
IRS seeks to compel developer Joe Jaeger to produce records on property sale to Drew Brees firm
The Internal Revenue Service has asked the federal court in New Orleans to compel developer Joe Jaeger's foundation to produce documents relating to its sale of a historic property on South Rampart Street three years ago to a firm in which former Saints great Drew Brees is a partner. In...
Kenner Discovery bomb threats were made by 15-year-old boy from another state, police say
Authorities say a 15-year-old boy from another state is responsible for two bomb threats at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy that led to the closure of a polling location on Tuesday and the evacuation of students and staff on Thursday. Detectives from the Kenner Police Department have obtained a warrant...
Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year
The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
Joe Lee is new Pearl River mayor. Jack Sessions wins second term as police chief
Joe Lee, a Pearl River alderman who was appointed interim mayor of Pearl River after Dave McQueen's death in late 2021, was elected to be the town's new mayor Tuesday with 54% of the vote. He defeated Jack Lauer, a retired business owner who received 15% of the vote, and...
Suspect arrested after attempted carjacking in Metairie drug store parking lot
A man who tried to carjack a vehicle in the parking lot of a Metairie drug store Monday evening was arrested after the would-be victims chased him off, then drove around the area to look for him, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The accused man was taken into custody...
New Orleans future funk band Water Seed releases new post-apocalyptic comic book
A while back, drummer Lou Hill was driving through a desolate stretch of west Texas on his way to join his Water Seed bandmates for a show on the West Coast when a thought struck him. “I was just sitting there like, man, singers would never survive an apocalypse,” Hill...
New Orleans City Council gains power to approve mayoral appointees
New Orleans voters on Tuesday night approved a significant change to how City Hall officials are appointed, setting up a new system that empowers the City Council to confirm or deny the mayor's picks to run key departments. The "yes" vote on the city charter amendment passed with 60% of...
