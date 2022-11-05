2 Trendy, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Women Over 40 Should Consider

Shutterstock

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than a fresh, new ‘do for fall? We reached out to professional hair stylists for two classic, go-to and still so trendy haircuts that can instantly provide volume to aging hair and maintain that youthful glow and essence at any age. The best hairstyles will elegantly frame your features and be voluminous, so we checked in with experts to learn more about two specific cuts— a lob with curtain bangs and a side-parted, layered pixie— to help you find inspiration before you hit the salon. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites, and Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc.

1. Face-Framing Lob with Curtain Bangs

Will suggests adding wispy, parted fringe to a classic layered, face-framing lob for not only a more youthful look overall, but also to hide any thinning or hair loss at the crown. “This hairstyle is perfect for women over 40,” she says. “It will help hide their forehead [and any signs of wrinkling or natural aging] to look younger. It is suitable for women who have thick hair, as well as thin.” As this style features bangs that can be worn down or part in the center, it naturally has an effect to make your face look even more symmetrical, Will points out, and can emphasize your eyes and cheekbones. Abdullah agrees, adding that this cut, which requires longer fringe parted down the center, “flatters just about any face at any age.” Curtain bangs, she explains, “neatly frame the face while drawing attention away from serious aging signs.”

This “type of fringe cut creates a soft, natural looking wave at the top of the head,” Abdullah notes, and says they are often used to frame the face and “specifically, to give it a youthful appearance. ” The style, as seen above on Kirsten Dunst is “easy to achieve,” Abdullah says, and “looks great on many different hair types.” It can also provide volume when worn up or styled into a ponytail. Ultimately, Abdullah stresses that curtain bangs will always be in style because they can “make your face appear smaller and slimmer when they come down to cheek level.” When it comes to thinning or finer hair specifically, she says that curtain bangs make your hair appear thicker and instantly more voluminous. “The style works well for women who want to hide thinning hair in the front,” she adds.

2. Side-Parted, Layered Pixie

Another classic cut that can be layered for more volume is a pixie, which Will recommends parting to the side like Halle Berry above. The X-Men alum’s style is not only layered and side-parted, but also dramatic and bold, which is the complete opposite of flat or dull hair. If you want a look that won’t look weighed down or lifeless, “this is a perfect cut” for either of these goals, Will recommends. This hairstyle has the power to “make over 40-year-old women look like they are in their 20s,” Will continues, saying that its trendy, bold and easy-to-style appeal can bring more attention to your best features and “make your face look young.”

“A textured, asymmetrical cut” like this one is “another terrific choice for fine hair,” Rivera agrees, and explains that this style is “so hip that it’s perfect for making our ladies in their prime look super chic.” When heading to the salon, Rivera says to ask for a removal of a bit of length from the hair, which will allow for more “movement and creating a youthful appeal.” Texturing the hair at any length, but especially for a pixie, creates an opportunity to “remove some of the damaged ends and weight, which bring more life to the hair as well,” Rivera concludes.