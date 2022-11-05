Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus will have levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools will not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. You Can Quit Tobacco cessation support group. Enrollment fee of $10 includes 8 weeks of nicotine patches/gum/lozenges...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn Mansfield South Mansfield‚ in Mansfield, OH For Sale
CBRE Hotels is offering, on an exclusive basis, the opportunity to acquire the 75-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Mansfield, OH. The hotel is four-story interior corridor hotel with a flat rubber membrane roof, and a stone / stucco exterior. The hotel has amenities such as an indoor pool, guest laundry, lobby/breakfast area, business center, fitness center, and meeting room. Guestrooms feature a microwave, mini refrigerator, PTAC unit HVAC, flat screen TV’s, a business desk and chair, and free wifi. The property recently received a Forever Young renovation in 2018 / 2019 consistent with brand requirements.
wqkt.com
Green Fox Plastics to build $7 million facility in Millersburg
Ohio-based Green Fox Plastics is planning to build a new 64,000 square foot facility in Millersburg. The manufacturer is part of the Little Cottage Company and specializes in making furniture-grade poly lumber. The facility will reportedly cost around $7 million to build and is expected to create 12 new jobs. To help get the project off the ground, the company is working with JobsOhio and the Holmes County Economic Development Council.
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus voters will decide three Issues on Tuesday, and all three could change the Columbus City Charter
Columbus voters will decide three Issues on Tuesday’s ballot, and all three will change the Columbus City Charter. The city’s constitution since 1914, which can only be changed by a vote of Columbus’ citizens. There’s Issue 19, which could ban citizen-initiatives seeking to create a “monopoly” or...
Mount Vernon News
Cardington-Lincoln and Highland both fall in OHSAA Regional Semifinals
When the OHSAA volleyball playoffs began, 10 local teams entered the tournament. By last Thursday's Regional Semifinal matchups, only two local teams were left standing, and both remaining schools – Cardington-Lincoln and Highland – saw their seasons and tournament dreams come to an end in tough contests. Prior...
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
beckersspine.com
10 orthopedic surgeons join Crystal Clinic
Fairlawn, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic added 10 orthopedic surgeons, and nine were previously affiliated with Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. The move comes almost a month after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center chose Crystal Clinic to provide orthopedic care. Crystal Clinic's new orthopedic surgeons are Nicholas Callahan, DO; George Kellis,...
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
ycitynews.com
Fiber-based backbone comes though Zanesville, marks massive investment
An international company known for connecting data centers and users to the internet, through its massive backbone network of fiber optic cables, is in the process of deploying a new route from Columbus to Pittsburgh, coming right through Zanesville and Muskingum County. While there doesn’t appear to be any immediate...
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Reynoldsburg Bakery Nears Reopening; Easton Adds Steakhouse
The Reynoldsburg bakery Le Vieux Lyon is set to reopen in a new, larger location at 1792 Brice Road. The bakery, which has been renamed Le Vieux Lyon French Bakery & Market, will hold its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. At Le Vieux Lyon, baker Manira Camara sells a rotating menu of pastries such as croissants, Danishes, canelés, eclairs and fruit tarts as well as baguettes, croque monsieur and much more. The new location will feature a selection of French market items as well as expanded dine-in seating, offering customers a salon de thé (teahouse) experience.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of November 7
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Mount Vernon News
Danville takes big lead, then holds on to win playoff thriller over Hillsdale, 42-41
In a game for the ages, the Danville Blue Devils (10-2) continued their playoff march with a 21-point quarterfinals lead, and then had to withstand a fierce comeback attempt and a final-seconds kick by the Hillsdale Falcons (7-5) to take home a 42-41 thriller Friday night in front of a home crowd.
crawfordcountynow.com
Warner receives massive support to get law license back
MARION—Some Marion area Judges have raced to support former Judge Jason Warner’s bid to get his law license back. The Board of Professional Conduct held hearings on October 18-19. While no decision by the board has been announced, Warner did receive letters of support from colleagues and Marion Judges. According to information obtained on the board of professional conduct website, 19 individuals wrote letters of support for the reinstatement of Warner‘s law license.
Why are gas prices cheaper in different parts of central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many Central Ohioans may notice gas stations in certain areas or neighborhoods tend to consistently have cheaper prices than others. Gasbuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said there are a couple reasons. Sometimes, it’s about timing. What day a station buys their gas can...
