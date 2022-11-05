Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Cougars look to build on hot start and seek league title
The Mount Vernon Nazarene University men’s basketball team started its 2022-23 season with three wins before being handed its first loss – Saturday to Rochester University (3-1) by a score of 83-76 – and look to do damage all season long in pursuit of a Crossroads League championship.
Mount Vernon News
Chaffin, Clarey, Kot to be inducted onto Cougar Wall of Fame
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Nazarene University Athletic Department has announced that Kenny Chaffin (’02), Justin Clarey (’04) and Laura Kott (’07) will be inducted into MVNU Athletics’ Wall of Fame. The official induction ceremony will take place on Friday evening, Nov. 11, at halftime of the men’s basketball homecoming game against Olivet Nazarene University.
Mount Vernon News
Mary F. Vilfer
MOUNT VERNON – Mary F. Vilfer, 81, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Mount Vernon on June 12, 1941, to the late Clyde and Florence (Bennet) Huggins. Mary had a variety of passions throughout her life. Her...
‘A tale of two states’: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows.
Mount Vernon News
Joan Ellen Jones
MOUNT VERNON – Joan Ellen Jones, 80, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home with family by her side. She was born in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 4, 1942, to the late William and Marie (Colfield) Canova. Joan retired from the Mount Vernon...
Ohio’s top 10 counties for 2022 deer archery season so far
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released totals on Ohio’s deer archery season so far.
Ohio General Election 2022 Results
Editor’s Note: Any results that appear prior to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022, are a test of the results feed and are NOT results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. (WOWK) – The results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in Ohio for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Scioto and Vinton counties will be updated in this article […]
columbusmonthly.com
Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup
Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
a-z-animals.com
Mountains in Ohio
Ohio, a US state affectionately referred to as “the Buckeye State,” is situated in the country’s Midwestern region in the north. Ohio, which has a long history of aviation and a robust agricultural culture, may not be the state with the most mountains in the union. Still, it has several high peaks known globally and some of the country’s most spectacular peaks and hilltops.
West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
What weather to expect Tuesday on Election Day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The weather is shaping up to be ideal for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, across all of Ohio, the Midwest, and the East. Skies will dawn mainly clear, with some scattered clouds across northern Ohio. Winds will be light at daybreak, then pick up out of the northeast around high […]
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
On Election Day, Northeast Ohio voters are untroubled by Immigration, election fraud and education: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohioans are most concerned about inflation, abortion and health care, going into today’s election. We’re talking about the issues on Election Day on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with impact editor Leila Atassi, editorial...
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
Colder Temperatures are Heading Towards West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict another week of mild weather for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, but major changes will head in for the weekend. A strong cold front will pass through Friday evening into Saturday Morning. After this front passes, high temperatures are predicted to drop around 20 degrees across the board […]
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 7, 2022
A sunny, mild and dry week is ahead of us, but it may be the last of the super warm days we see here as we start to look at a pattern change. Today through Friday we will be above normal on temps with full sunshine and good evaporation as high pressure sits on top of us for most of the period. We expect excellent drying for the entire work week.
Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
27 First News
Did Saturday’s high temperatures break any records?
Today was the first Saturday of November, and it felt more like early September as locations across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania experienced well above normal-temperatures. Did Youngstown set a record-high temperature for Nov. 5?. Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather did break a 74-year-old record here in Youngstown. Temperatures climbed into...
Best-performing Ohio stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Ohio last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Ohio, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. 30 stocks met the criteria in Ohio. […]
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
