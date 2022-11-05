ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon News

Cougar men and women fall to Grace in Crossroads soccer playoffs

The Mount Vernon Nazarene soccer seasons are over after both the men’s and women’s soccer teams fell to Grace College on Saturday in the Crossroads League Quarterfinals at Winona Lake, Indiana. The men’s soccer team (7-6-5, 2-3-4 CL) lost to No.13 Grace College (11-1-6, 5-1-3) in the Crossroads...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Chaffin, Clarey, Kot to be inducted onto Cougar Wall of Fame

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Nazarene University Athletic Department has announced that Kenny Chaffin (’02), Justin Clarey (’04) and Laura Kott (’07) will be inducted into MVNU Athletics’ Wall of Fame. The official induction ceremony will take place on Friday evening, Nov. 11, at halftime of the men’s basketball homecoming game against Olivet Nazarene University.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mary F. Vilfer

MOUNT VERNON – Mary F. Vilfer, 81, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Mount Vernon on June 12, 1941, to the late Clyde and Florence (Bennet) Huggins. Mary had a variety of passions throughout her life. Her...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Joan Ellen Jones

MOUNT VERNON – Joan Ellen Jones, 80, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home with family by her side. She was born in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 4, 1942, to the late William and Marie (Colfield) Canova. Joan retired from the Mount Vernon...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WTRF

1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky

Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Change On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps stay on the pleasant and mild side for much of the week, but changes are ready to roll in by the weekend. Those changes mean a much colder setup as our pattern takes on more of a winter look that settles in for the second half of the month.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky

In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mount Vernon News

November Board of Education Meeting

Please be advised that the November Board of Education Meeting of Mount Vernon City Schools has been changed to Monday, November 21st. The meeting will take place at The Energy Fieldhouse at 6:00pm.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
99.5 WKDQ

Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky

In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Two well-known Kentuckians travel to EKY, present $30K to flood survivors

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky native and country music singer Eddie Montgomery was in London on Tuesday giving back to flood victims. The annual Eddie Montgomery and Friends Golf Tournament helped raise $30,000. Montgomery, one half of the award-winning Montgomery Gentry duo, helped give $7,500 checks to four different flood...
LONDON, KY

