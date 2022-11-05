Read full article on original website
Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio
OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
Crowd at Ohio Trump rally calls for change ahead of midterms
VANDALIA, Ohio — Ahead of the midterm elections, former president Donald Trump made Vandalia his final campaign stop as he pushed for a 2022 red wave. There he found an energetic crowd, made up of conservatives from across the state, turning up to prove to the former president and the country that Ohio conservatives are still in Trump’s corner.
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
Issue 1 and Issue 2: Ohio constitutional amendments changing cash bail, prohibiting noncitizens from voting in local elections poised to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly support a pair of statewide ballot issues. Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when determining the amount of cash bail, and Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens from voting in elections.
Ohioans to vote on two constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans will decide on two state constitutional amendments Tuesday that, if passed, have the power to reform how bail is determined and voter eligibility. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Issue 1 would require Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. The constitutional […]
Election results: Ohio's 1st Congressional District
One of the hardest fought, most closely watched races is the one for Ohio's first congressional district. The district covers much of Hamilton County and Warren County. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The incumbent republican congressman Steve Chabot is running against current councilmember Greg Landsman. Watch the full debate...
Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor
Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
Election results: Ohio Secretary of State
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
Ohio voters pass Issue 2 on requiring citizenship to vote
Ohioans have voted to pass Ohio Issue 2 to require U.S. citizenship to vote. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The issue requires citizenship to vote in state and local elections in Ohio. The new amendment goes into effect immediately in Ohio.
Election 2022: More ballots cast in Ohio than 2018 midterms
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio voters continue to cast ballots at a faster pace than four years ago with only three days of advance voting remaining before the midterm election concludes Tuesday. Overall, nearly 32,000 more advance votes and absentee ballot requests have come this year compared to the...
How the Ohio Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Ohio Governor, Attorney General, Supreme Court and other statewide results for November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial statewide election results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Here's when polls close in Ohio on Election Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election Day 2022 is here. While Ohioans have voted early in person or mailed in their ballots, many are still expected to head to the polls and cast their midterm voters on Nov. 8. Polls in Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m....
Ohio breaks early voting record
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a […]
State board of ed president, husband both oppose LGBTQ inclusion in federal law
Opposition to a federal policy change involving the LGBTQ community seems to be a family affair when it comes to the president of Ohio’s state board of education and her husband, who is a member of the Republican State Central Committee. Though Ohio Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire attempted to alter a resolution against […] The post State board of ed president, husband both oppose LGBTQ inclusion in federal law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Election Day: Everything to know before you cast your ballot in Ohio
It's Election Day in Ohio. Here's team coverage of what you need to know before casting your ballot at the polls.
Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill introduced by a Republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a […] The post Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada
Medicaid managed-care provider Centene has already gotten in trouble in Ohio. Then on Friday came the news that its tax-funded Ohio subsidiary has been making political contributions 2,200 miles away in Nevada. Kaiser Health News reported that Centene’s Buckeye Health Plan and many other of its state-level Medicaid subsidiaries have each made $10,000 donations to […] The post Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
November Board of Education Meeting
Please be advised that the November Board of Education Meeting of Mount Vernon City Schools has been changed to Monday, November 21st. The meeting will take place at The Energy Fieldhouse at 6:00pm.
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
