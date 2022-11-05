The Centerburg girls’ basketball team is coming off a tough season in which the Trojans went 2-21 overall, and 0-12 in KMAC play, putting them in last place in the conference. Coach Bo Glenn hopes that this season will be a turnaround for his squad with another year of experience, and the team has a mantra of “It’s Time” heading into the season.

CENTERBURG, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO