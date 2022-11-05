Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. You Can Quit Tobacco cessation support group. Enrollment fee of $10 includes 8 weeks of nicotine patches/gum/lozenges...
Mount Vernon News
Cardington-Lincoln and Highland both fall in OHSAA Regional Semifinals
When the OHSAA volleyball playoffs began, 10 local teams entered the tournament. By last Thursday's Regional Semifinal matchups, only two local teams were left standing, and both remaining schools – Cardington-Lincoln and Highland – saw their seasons and tournament dreams come to an end in tough contests. Prior...
Mount Vernon News
Danville takes big lead, then holds on to win playoff thriller over Hillsdale, 42-41
In a game for the ages, the Danville Blue Devils (10-2) continued their playoff march with a 21-point quarterfinals lead, and then had to withstand a fierce comeback attempt and a final-seconds kick by the Hillsdale Falcons (7-5) to take home a 42-41 thriller Friday night in front of a home crowd.
Mount Vernon News
Lady Trojans believe 'It's Time' to compete for title
The Centerburg girls’ basketball team is coming off a tough season in which the Trojans went 2-21 overall, and 0-12 in KMAC play, putting them in last place in the conference. Coach Bo Glenn hopes that this season will be a turnaround for his squad with another year of experience, and the team has a mantra of “It’s Time” heading into the season.
