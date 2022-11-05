Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Election 2022: More ballots cast in Ohio than 2018 midterms
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio voters continue to cast ballots at a faster pace than four years ago with only three days of advance voting remaining before the midterm election concludes Tuesday. Overall, nearly 32,000 more advance votes and absentee ballot requests have come this year compared to the...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon Municipal Court to hold Safe Surrender on Thursday
MOUNT VERNON – The city’s Municipal Court system will conduct its second Safe Surrender Session on Thursday, Nov. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News that Clerk of Courts Lisa Mazza said the first session yielded the cancellation of 14 warrants.
Mount Vernon News
Joan Ellen Jones
MOUNT VERNON – Joan Ellen Jones, 80, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home with family by her side. She was born in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 4, 1942, to the late William and Marie (Colfield) Canova. Joan retired from the Mount Vernon...
Mount Vernon News
November Board of Education Meeting
Please be advised that the November Board of Education Meeting of Mount Vernon City Schools has been changed to Monday, November 21st. The meeting will take place at The Energy Fieldhouse at 6:00pm.
Mount Vernon News
Mary F. Vilfer
MOUNT VERNON – Mary F. Vilfer, 81, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Mount Vernon on June 12, 1941, to the late Clyde and Florence (Bennet) Huggins. Mary had a variety of passions throughout her life. Her...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon Police say traffic patrol program works
MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan deemed a pilot program that dedicated an officer to traffic patrol a success. The city handles approximately 600 traffic accidents annually, he said. Most are non-injury fender benders, but the city occasionally has serious accidents. “Along with that, we get...
Mount Vernon News
Cougars look to build on hot start and seek league title
The Mount Vernon Nazarene University men’s basketball team started its 2022-23 season with three wins before being handed its first loss – Saturday to Rochester University (3-1) by a score of 83-76 – and look to do damage all season long in pursuit of a Crossroads League championship.
